APT Systems Inc. Plans Backing Its Stablecoin With Recovered Gold





SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink:APTY), publicly-traded, fintech company, has completed basic development of its Spera, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. It is a functioning cryptocurrency that requires further testing of its security measures.

Dedicated Spera website has a demo video (https://sperastablecoin.com/demo.html) that shows the basic coin operations. There is also a white paper detailing plans and an investor presentation available for those who are interested. Once the company completes its security testing to make sure the stablecoin is safe, management can take the final step of placing the Spera stablecoin on the Tyrtrade platform for conversion and trading.

APT Systems owns and operates a recycling and recovery business that looks to refine precious metals like gold and palladium, and the website TheRefiningCompany.com. This places the company in the unique position of being able to acquire and refine gold to contribute to cash flow in a variety of ways. It also provides the parent company with a viable path to eventually back part of the Spera stablecoin value with recovered eco-friendly gold. We see news coming out daily from other companies trying to launch stablecoins, like Gemini and Libra, which are cryptocurrency coins backed by an asset. APT Systems is in the truly enviable position of being able to secure its own gold with purity of .9999 percent. The ability to refine gold in the USA is getting more difficult and many companies find they are shipping their gold recovery to companies overseas.

Glenda Dowie, CEO of APT Systems, said, "To say we worked hard to get Spera stablecoin fully purposed and ready for exchange would be an understatement, but the stablecoin is functional, and our time and investment was well worth it. We wanted a stablecoin to trade within our financial ecosystem! At the same time, our gold recovery business has started to gain some serious momentum. We are even getting more shipments of Christmas lights. We can use the refinery process to turn electronic waste into gold bars. The recovery and refining business is good for cash flow, and even better for our future Spera plans. Between our Spera stablecoin and our precious metal recovery, we believe we can truly offer a "Gold standard" in cryptocurrency."

