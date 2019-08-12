APT Systems, Inc. Gains Crypto Site to Promote its Spera Stablecoin





SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink:APTY), publicly-traded, fintech company, announced today that it has acquired all rights to CryptoLead.net. This stepping stone is intended to facilitate the promotion of its stablecoin, Spera. Management is also looking to generate sales through advertising other cryptocurrencies, exchanges, wallets, and industry gear.

CEO of APT Systems, Glenda Dowie, said, "Cryptolead.net offers a solid foundation. It meets the quality standard we are known for, and moreover, it has already developed connections that we can expand upon. I'm pleased we were able to negotiate this acquisition and establish a working relationship with the original developers. Not only will we actively promote Spera, we can be informative and look to monetizing the site by letting other companies purchase ad space. As our stablecoin moves closer to becoming accessible, we are committed to building the Spera brand."

The Company's customer-facing recycling website, www.TheRefiningCompany.com, continues to receive inquiries for processing and refining shipments of platinum, palladium, silver, and gold from around the country, as well as overseas. We are focused on building long term relationships.

