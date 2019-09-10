AppSwarm Executes Sales Agency Agreement with Summit Harbor Holdings to Market Its Software Platforms to The Cannabis and Hemp Sectors





TULSA, OK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces it has signed a Sales Agency Agreement with Summit Harbor Holdings LLC to market AppSwarm's software platforms' services and products to the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors.



Summit Harbor Holdings, headed by Matt Habuda, strives to be the premier thought leader in the innovative health and sciences sector while providing superior value to its clients.

Summit Harbor through their extensive sales affiliate team specialize in providing expansive marketing services for companies that support the growth of the industrial hemp and medical cannabis markets, as well as other sustainability initiatives. Their sales and marketing programs cover the United States and Canada targeting the fluid movement of the hemp and cannabis enterprise sectors.

AppSwarm Corp and Summit Harbor management are confident that marketing Summit Harbor's many relationships with dispensaries across the United States and in Canada will bring immediate and ongoing contracts assisting AppSwarm in rapid distribution of their DeliverySwift (www.deliveryswift.io) last-mile delivery track and trace application, and DeliverySwift Select, proprietary specialty marketing programs. The products and services provided are customized to individual clients and fill an unmet need for the sector's consumers. Consumers and medical cannabis patients may order via the app for delivery or ease in pick-up at dispensaries. AppSwarm is in discussions with dispensaries to utilize DeliverySwift's platform for pick-up of product and delivery to testing labs utilizing the track and trace program to comply with soon-to-be-mandated requirements in many states.

Summit Harbor also plans to aggressively market AppSwarm's latest technology endeavor, DeliverySwift Connect (https://deliveryswift.txhd.io/) which will be launching its Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) technology platform to the growing cannabis and hemp industry. This platform will provide mobile engagement opportunities. The proprietary SAM platform is capable of sending over 1 Billion SMS or RCS messages per month.

About Summit Harbor

Matthew Habuda, PMP, CCMP- Mr. Habuda is the CEO of Summit Harbor Holdings. Prior to joining Summit Harbor, Mr. Habuda was a founding partner in Tulsa Higher Care Clinic Incorporated where he served as Chief Strategy and Financial Officer and interim CEO. Mr. Habuda brings 15 years of executive consulting, business ownership and leadership experience to the team. Matthew is a recognized Medical Cannabis and Industrial hemp business and finance expertise.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications, while focusing on synergistic growth through acquisition opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

Source: AppSwarm Inc.