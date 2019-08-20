AppSwarm Executes Agreement with Textmunication on SMS and Cannabis Technology Collaboration





TULSA, OK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC:SWRM) announces it has executed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Textmunication Holdings to integrate their SMS technology into developing cannabis related technologies.



AppSwarm and Textmunication will be launching the "DeliverySwift Connect" Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) technology platform to the growing cannabis industry. The companies will immediately target the Cannabis Delivery and Dispensary markets for mobile engagement opportunities. Textmunication's proprietary SAM platform is capable of sending over 1 Billion SMS or RCS messages per month.



The companies are exploring collaboration on other projects, but not limited to, mobile applications, track & trace, and additional delivery support solutions for cannabis dispensaries that assist in growing their business.

The Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) platform is currently servicing other industry sectors, and due to the performance in these segments, AppSwarm and Textmunication feel the SAM platform creates great value to the cannabis sector.

About AppSwarm Corp

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Textmunication Inc. is a leading mobile marketing solutions provider to more than a thousand clients across North America. An early adopter of next-generation text message protocol Rich Communication Services (RCS), the Company currently leverages its proprietary SMS software platform to deliver robust APIs and integrated solutions to a diverse range of end users including health and fitness facilities, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality organizations, entertainment and digital marketing firms. Committed to ongoing innovation, Textmunication was recognized by CIO Review Magazine as one of the "Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers" of 2018. For more information: www.textmunication.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

