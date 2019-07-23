AppSwarm Appoints Vivek Sonchhatra as Their Digital Marketing Director





TULSA, OK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) Appoints Vivek Sonchhatra as Their Digital Marketing Director.

Vivek Sonchhatra, also known as "Old Hands" in the Online Marketing industry, brings over 7 years of extensive experience in online marketing. Vivek started the journey from personal blogging in 2012. He has spent an immense amount of time researching ways to market his blogs online and has driven this experience in learning the many tactics of online marketing. Vivek has keen experience in Inbound marketing tactics to drive clients through Sales Funnel Techniques.

Vivek has worked on over 500 google ads accounts and has ranked over 2000+ keywords in the last 2 years for industries such as legal, ecommerce, healthcare and on-demand services like last-mile delivery. He is currently managing end-to-end online reputation and marketing for various high revenue generating firms. http://www.app-swarm.com/the-app-swarm-team/



Vivek Sonchhatra stated, "I am extremely excited to have been chosen by AppSwarm to help rachet up their online presence as well as their sales efforts. I intend to employ some of the many successful techniques that have worked so well for other larger companies I have worked with to get AppSwarm on a much larger stage."

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

