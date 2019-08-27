AppSwarm Appoints Deep Moteria as Chief Technology Officer





TULSA, OK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) appoints Deep Moteria as the new Technology and Business Analysis Director.

Mr. Moteria offers over eight years of corporate leadership in software development companies. His experience includes mobile application development, SaaS products, and on-demand based software platforms.

Deep has developed clients in over one hundred countries, from multiple start-ups to corporations such as Tesla in San Francisco, HOP delivery in Switzerland, Dhaweyee in Somalia, and the Thailand Ministry of Healthcare.

Prior to devoting his time to entrepreneurship, Mr. Moteria was employed by Argusoft and Vivantech.

Deep's vast expertise and experience covers all aspects of software delivery systems including automation and technology and matters typically required in Adroit Assistance.

Deep concentrates his efforts in providing business solutions for complex technologies with global clients and strategic partnerships.

Mr. Moteria honors his community service in such organizations that include Google Developers Group, Open Source University. As well, he is regularly a guest speaker globally.

Mr. Moteria's education includes a Bachelor of Computer Science for Atmiya Institute of Technology & Science.

Mr. Moteria brings to AppSwarm a wealth of experience in development of affordable and expedient solutions for software platforms and directing corporate IT teams to successful project conclusions for the client.

As important, Deep will bring forward significant project opportunities from his national and international client relationships, and his symposium speaking engagements.

Each of these talents make Deep an excellent addition to the AppSwarm family.

Deep stated, "I am excited to have joined the AppSwarm team and have the opportunity to utilize my experience and knowledge to assist the Company in reaching a new level of performance and deliverables for clients in their North American market."

