Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer





TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF; JSE:BUC) ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company") Shareholders are referred to the announcement, dated August 29, 2019, which advised shareholders that Graham Du Preez has agreed to replace Emma Oosthuizen as the Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective from August 26, 2019. Emma Oosthuizen will continue to act as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") is finalizing the process of identifying and appointing a permanent successor for Emma Oosthuizen.

Graham has previously acted as Buffalo Coal's CFO. The Board is confident that Buffalo Coal, under the leadership of Emma, Graham and the existing management team, will continue to focus on executing the Company's strategy.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

