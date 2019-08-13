APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. to Launch Customizable Men's Hygiene and Grooming Subscription Service - "Rooster Essentials"



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets:ALDS) ("APPlife", "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announces today that it will launch commercial operations on a fully customizable, men's subscription service that delivers daily use personal hygiene, grooming needs and essential items, in early September.



The monthly subscription service, called "Rooster Essentials" will allow men of all ages to choose from a list of specially curated products. A custom designed dashboard on the Rooster Essentials smartphone app and website will allow the subscriber to add products and control the flow of delivery. The subscription is auto billed on a monthly basis.

Rooster Essentials will eliminate the worry about your personal hygiene and daily use needs by allowing you to select your favorite products, upgrade to premium brands and add to your monthly delivery from the Rooster store at any time, choosing delivery frequencies that fit the user needs. The platform also allows you to send the service as a gift to a friend or loved one.

"We are very excited to launch our first ecommerce project. The APPlife team has spent a lot of time and market research developing a solution and service that we believe users will love. We will initially be offering over 200 quality products that will permit clients to custom build their subscription and choose a frequency of delivery that fits the pace in which they use the products, allowing users easy control from either our app or website," stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. "I think the majority of men, like myself, find going to numerous stores and/or web sites for their grooming and hygiene needs, however necessary, to be a less than desirable activity. Rooster makes it easy by giving our customer what they want when they want it, simplified and customized in a matter of minutes. We look forward to providing additional updates as we get closer to our September launch," added Reid.

According to consumer research firm McKinsey & Company, "the subscription e-commerce market has grown by more than 100 percent a year over the past five years. The largest such retailers generated more than $2.6 billion in sales in 2016, up from a mere $57.0 million in 2011."

The Company previously announced that Jonathan Antin, the internationally renowned hairstylist, will be the Technical Expert and In-House Hair-care and Style Guru for Rooster Essentials.

For more information on Rooster Essentials and to sign up for the beta version of Rooster, visit www.roosteressentials.com.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invest in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

