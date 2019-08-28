Applied Therapeutics to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drug candidates in indications of high unmet medical need, announced today that it will present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. E.T. in New York City.



Webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at www.appliedtherapeutics.com. A replay will also be available following the webcast.



About Applied Therapeutics Inc.



Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company's lead drug candidate, AT-001, is a novel aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in 2019. Applied Therapeutics is also developing AT-007, a central nervous system penetrant ARI, for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease, and initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, expected to advance into a Phase 1 study in 2020.



Investors:

Maeve Conneighton

(212) 600-1902 or

appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:

media@appliedtherapeutics.com

Source: Applied Therapeutics