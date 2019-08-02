Quantcast

Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its third quarter of fiscal 2019 financial results, along with its business outlook, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Source: Applied Materials, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AMAT




