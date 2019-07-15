Applied Energetics Awarded Multi-Phase Program Contract by Top 10 Global Defense Contractor for Fiber Laser System





TUCSON, AZ, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), today announced that the Company has been awarded a multi-phase program contract by a top 10 global defense contractor spanning feasibility analysis, proof of principle, initial system design, and lab-based test and evaluation of a frequency agile fiber laser system, utilizing various nonlinear processes to demonstrate laser output across multiple bands in the spectrum. This system could also be coupled to currently deployed technologies to assist in a number of critical U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") mission areas and shows promise for multiple advanced commercial applications. At the request of the customer, further details about this contract are considered confidential.

"We are extraordinarily proud to have the opportunity to further develop next-generation laser technologies for potential DoD applications. This award is an exciting opportunity for us to capitalize on the advances we've made in engineering and is an important milestone in our commitment to continue providing superior advanced technology solutions for both defense and commercial applications," said Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Applied Energetics.

Applied Energetics, Inc. "AE", based in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in development and manufacture of advanced high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy (LGE) technology and related solutions for commercial, defense and security applications, and are protected by 25 patents and 11 additional Government Sensitive Patent Applications "GSPA". The company's 11 GSPA's are held under secrecy orders of the US government and allow AE greatly extended protection rights.

