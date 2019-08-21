Apple Rush Company, Inc. partners with Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery and First Necessity, LLC to launch CBD sparkling water





TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:APRU) (the "company") announces that its proprietary all natural CBD emulsion has been put into the production of Lickinghole Creek's One Lion 16 ounce sparkling water.



Lisa Pumphrey, CEO of Lickinghole Creek stated, "Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery began as an agribusiness dream to protect habitat and open space with a for profit business model that was replicable by small farmers to support small family farm survival. The legalization of hemp in the US and Virginia opened an amazing opportunity for small farmers and we jumped at the opportunity to support the industry. Lickinghole Creek cross-branded with First Necessity and work together in collaboration with Botanaway and APRU to educate about and to practice sustainable business and farming practices to build healthy soil for a healthy civilization. In partnership with Richard Booker, and Alex Rebel Marley, First Necessity launches the One Lion movement to spread the message that we are One Lion, One World together. Let's grow together. With APRU's advanced technology, Botanaway's large distribution network, and Lickinghole Creeks proven ability to create world class products, we believe One Lion CBD sparkling water is an incredible beginning to grow and showcase positive global impact business collaborations."

David Derian, CEO of Botanaway said, "Our passion for delivering the highest quality products for consumers to integrate into their every day lifestyle has led us to become the distribution partner of Lickinghole Creek's One Lion."

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush commented, "We are excited that our partnership with Lickinghole Creek Brewery to produce this sparkling beverage was aided by David Derian of Botanaway. We have worked on the formulation for our all-natural CBD emulsion for several months and have been chosen as the supplier by Lickinghole Creek's One Lion. The product is ready and will hit stores shelves over the coming days. The official launch of One Lion will be at the Big Industry show in Miami this week and Apple Rush is excited to be a part of it."

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

About Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery: Lickinghole creek is a farm brewery growing hemp, hops, barley, and brewing world class beer on 300 acres in the heart of Virginia. Lickinghole creek is a water-conscious brewery. We brew with well water drawn from the deep. Our watershed is purified on site and returned clean to the Lickinghole watershed. Our name pays homage to Little Lickinghole Creek, which runs through the farm's rolling hills. Since pre-colonial times the creek has been known as the Lickinghole where wildlife stopped to drink from the nourishing waters. May the tradition continue.

About Botanaway Inc.: Botanaway Inc., distributes herbal supplements and beverages to over 25,000 retail locations in Europe and North America. We have the ability to open new markets and bring visibility to the brands we distribute and have equity stakes in them when possible. Our goal is to improve people's quality of life while supporting sustainable farming and ensuring the absolute highest quality herbs and extracts.

