Appian Named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post





RESTON, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is named a Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area by The Washington Post. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey measuring several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year The Washington Post honors more than 150 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.

"Being named a Top Place to Work by The Washington Postis further validation of the exceptional talent we have, and the unique culture we have cultivated over the past 20 years," said Matthew Calkins, CEO and Founder of Appian. "The passion and commitment of our employees brought Appian where it is today, and we look forward to the next 20 years."

This award is yet another exciting milestone for Appian this year as it also celebrates its 20th anniversary and moves into its new headquarters building in Tysons Corner, VA. At the new location, Appian employees will have access to a fully equipped gym, giving Appianites 24/7 access to work on their health and wellness goals; a gourmet eatery, where food is prepared using local products only; tennis and basketball courts, a coffee shop, and other amenities. It is a place Appian can call home, which Calkins further explains here.

"Now in its sixth year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "It's clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected."



For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year's honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

