Apolo II Acquisition Corp. Announces Change to Its Board of Directors





TORONTO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolo II Acquisition Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: APII.P) wishes to announce the appointment of Michael Young to its board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Michael Galego has resigned as a director of the Corporation.



Mr. Young is the founding partner of Cottingham Capital. He began investing in Nashville real estate in 2014 after identifying Nashville for both long term growth and a value against other U.S. real-estate markets. Mr. Young has extensive senior level executive management and trading experience in the Canadian and U.S. capital markets. Throughout his career in finance and banking, he has built a strong network of Canadian, American, and international investors. Prior to moving to Nashville, he was Managing Director and Co-Head of Trading for a Canadian Investment Bank. Before assuming the title of Co- Head of Trading, he established and ran the Equity Capital Markets desk for the bank's U.S. operations in New York City. Mr. Young also sat on the board of ICC Labs, which was recently acquired for C$290 million by Aurora. Mr. Young was also a founding shareholder and board member of Nuuvera. Nuuvera was also acquired for C$550 million in 2018. Mr. Young is a founding shareholder and board member of Better Choice Company. Better Choice Company is a publicly listed company in the United States that invests in the Hemp and CBD market globally.

In connection with this change in board membership, Mr. Galego agreed to cause Apolo Capital Advisory Corp., a company controlled by Mr. Galego, to sell a total of 100,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per share to Mr. Young. Such transferred shares are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and will remain in escrow following the transfer.

In addition, the Corporation announces that in connection with its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on July 18, 2019 (the "Meeting"), management designated proxyholders of the Corporation intent to nominate Mr. Young at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Corporation until completion of the Corporation's proposed qualifying transaction with Terrace Inc. or if such transaction is not completed, from the date of the Meeting until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until his successor is elected or appointed.

The current directors and officers of the Corporation are: Vincent Gasparro, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director; Michael Young, Director; Ryan Roebuck, Director; and Jeff Hergott, Corporate Secretary.

