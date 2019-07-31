Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



"During the second quarter of 2019, funds managed by Apollo delivered strong investment performance across our integrated global platform," said Leon Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Apollo generated fee related earnings of $0.58 per share for the second quarter and $2.19 per share for the last twelve months, an increase of 35% year-over-year, which reflects the growing earnings power of our business. In addition, Apollo's total assets under management have grown by 16% over the prior year, bringing total assets under management to $312 billion as of June 30, 2019, and we have strong visibility into future growth led by Athora's pending acquisition of VIVAT N.V.'s life insurance and asset management businesses."

Apollo issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 results, which can be viewed through the Shareholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/shareholders.

Distributions

Apollo has declared a cash distribution of $0.50 per Class A share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This distribution will be paid on August 30, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019. Apollo intends to distribute to its shareholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of its distributable earnings after taxes and related payables in excess of amounts determined by its manager to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of its business.

Apollo has declared a cash distribution of $0.398438 per Series A Preferred share and Series B Preferred share, which will be paid on September 16, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

The declaration and payment of distributions on Class A shares, Series A Preferred shares and Series B Preferred shares are at the sole discretion of Apollo's manager. Apollo cannot assure its shareholders that they will receive any distributions in the future.

Conference Call

Apollo will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, members of Apollo's senior management team will review Apollo's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 868-4188 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (615) 800-6914 (international), and providing conference call ID 1798159 when prompted by the operator. The number should be dialed at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Shareholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/shareholders.

Following the call, a replay of the event may be accessed either telephonically or via audio webcast. A telephonic replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), passcode 1798159. To access the audio webcast, please visit Events in the Shareholders section of Apollo's website at http://www.apollo.com/shareholders.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $312 billion as of June 30, 2019 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, references to "Apollo," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer collectively to Apollo Global Management, LLC, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. This press release may contain forward looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new private equity, credit or real assets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenues, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Apollo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Investor and Media Relations Contacts

For investor inquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Gary M. Stein

Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, LLC

212-822-0467

gstein@apollo.com

Ann Dai

Investor Relations Manager

Apollo Global Management, LLC

212-822-0678

adai@apollo.com

For media inquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Charles Zehren

Rubenstein Associates, Inc. for Apollo Global Management, LLC

212-843-8590

czehren@rubenstein.com

Source: Apollo Global Management, LLC