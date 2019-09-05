Apex Global Brands Announces Continued Global Expansion of Hi-Tec®



The global brand ownership group signs new licenses and expands distribution partners across North America, Europe & Asia

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX), a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands, today announced the continued expansion of Hi-Tec®, a leading outdoor crossover footwear, apparel and accessory brand. Through new licensing and distribution partners, APEX will expand its assortment of Hi-Tec® products to consumers across North America, Europe and Asia starting this fall.



Commenting on the brand's expansion, Henry Stupp, CEO of Apex Global Brands said, "We are pleased with the growing consumer and retailer demand for Hi-Tec. Hi-Tec's global framework continues to add wholesale, retail and online opportunities, playing a significant strategic role within the larger APEX portfolio. We look forward to partnering with some of the very best retailers in men's and women's sport and specialty fashion to bring the brand to an even broader group of consumers."

In Europe, APEX has expanded its Hi-Tec® distribution partnership with several specialty retailers, including Urban Outfitters and FootLocker. In Asia, new footwear distribution partnerships have been added in China and Korea, while advanced discussions are underway to bring Hi-Tec® apparel and accessories to China, Japan and Korea.

For North America, a number of new licensees have been announced including Kenmark for sunglasses and optical, Ampac for backpacks and bags, as well as, Affinity Brand Partners for tech accessories.

Contacts:

Apex Global Brands

Nadine Iacocca, VP Global Marketing

nadinei@apexglobalbrands.com

Addo Investor Relations

Kimberly Esterkin, Patricia Nir

kesterkin@addoir.com; pnir@addoir.com

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands is a global brand ownership and marketing organization that manages, creates and elevates a growing portfolio of high-equity lifestyle brands. The brand portfolio spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world and includes Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Cherokee®, Tony Hawk®, Liz Lange®, Point Cove®, Carole Little®, Everyday California® and Sideout®. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in over 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. For more information, please visit the Company's website at apexglobalbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Apex Global Brands. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and is based on currently available market, operating, financial and competitive information and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or projected, including, among others, risks that: the Company and its partners will not achieve the results anticipated in the statements made in this release; global economic conditions and the financial condition of the apparel and retail industry and/or adverse changes in licensee or consumer acceptance of products bearing the Company's brands may lead to reduced royalties; the ability and/or commitment of the Company's licensees to design, manufacture and market Cherokee®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks®, Interceptor®, Carole Little®, Tony Hawk® and Hawk Brands®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California® and Sideout® branded products could cause our results to differ from our anticipations; the Company's dependence on a select group of licensees for most of the Company's revenues makes us susceptible to changes in those organizations; our level of indebtedness and restrictions under our indebtedness; and the Company's dependence on its key management personnel could leave us exposed to disruption on any termination of service. A more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 23, 2019, its periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and subsequent filings with the SEC the Company makes from time to time. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: APEX Global Brands