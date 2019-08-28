Quantcast

Apergy to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation ("Apergy") (NYSE:APY), announced today that Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, will attend and meet with investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on September 4 & 5, 2019.

Soma Somasundaram is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time (12:45 p.m. Central Time). A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on our website at https://investors.apergy.com/news-reports/calendar. The accompanying slides from the presentation will be posted in the Investors section of our website for approximately 30 days.  

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy's Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  Apergy's Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper - david.skipper@apergy.com - 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed - john.breed@apergy.com - 281-403-5751

 

Source: Apergy Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: APY, APY-WI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7826.95
-26.79  ▼  0.34%
DJIA 25777.90
-120.93  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 2869.16
-9.22  ▼  0.32%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar