Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CRESTWOOD, Ky. and WALTHAM Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that the Company will participate in the following, upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

     
  • Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA

     
  • Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

Cedric Francois, CEO and co-founder of Apellis, will give a corporate presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, will participate in a panel discussion titled, "The Fascinating World of "Benign" Hematology," at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference and will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The events will be available via live webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events. 

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

Media Contact:
Ryan Waderyan.wade@apellis.com 
781.209.6460 x8148 (office)
781.801.5206 (mobile)

Investor Contact:
Alex Kaneakane@w2ogroup.com
212.301.7218 (office)
929.400.2691 (mobile)

Source: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

