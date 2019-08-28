Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





CRESTWOOD, Ky. and WALTHAM Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that the Company will participate in the following, upcoming investor conferences in September:



Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY



Citi 14 th Annual Biotech Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA



Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

Cedric Francois, CEO and co-founder of Apellis, will give a corporate presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, will participate in a panel discussion titled, "The Fascinating World of "Benign" Hematology," at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference and will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The events will be available via live webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

