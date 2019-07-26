Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)





WALTHAM, Mass. and CRESTWOOD, Ky., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, announced that, on June 26, 2019, the Company approved the grant of an equity award to a new employee who began employment on July 22, 2019, as an equity inducement award outside of the Company's 2017 Stock Incentive Plan and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The employee received an option to purchase 136,284 shares of Apellis common stock. The option has an exercise price of $29.16 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Apellis common stock on July 22, 2019, the grant date of the option. One-fourth of the shares underlying the employee option will vest on the one year anniversary of the employee's date of employment and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the employee's date of employment, subject to the employee's continued employment with Apellis on such vesting date.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

