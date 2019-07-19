Anvia Holdings Corporation update on resuming trading after temporary trading suspension of its Common Shares.





Ridgefield Park, NJ, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anvia Holdings Corporation (OTCQB:ANVV) (the "Company" or "Anvia Holdings") today provides an update on status of resuming trading after a temporary suspension by U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The Temporary Suspension was triggered as a result of third party unauthorized promotional activity, and to allow the SEC to check the accuracy of the company's media releases." stated Anvia President Ali Kasa.

"Anvia has been very aggressive in acquiring private Companies that are synergistic to our overall business. We have attempted, in our press releases and in all of our filings with the SEC, to provide transparency and accurate information about each acquisition. The temporary suspension has now been lifted and normal operations are resuming. Investor confidence is very important to me and to our entire management team." added Mr Kasa.

The company plans to provide additional information regarding our acquisitions in our upcoming Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019. This will be filed with SEC by August 14, 2019.

It is regrettable that the suspension has negatively impacted our business. The Board of Directors has established a special committee to implement additional procedures and practices to enhance our governance and to enable the company to resume normal operations as quickly as possible.

The company is in the process of filing an updated form 15c-211. We will continue to keep our stakeholders informed. Anvia appreciates the continued support and confidence of our shareholders and business partners as we resume our journey towards creating shareholder value.

Anvia remains committed to up-list to NASDAQ and will postpone the company's application whilst normal operations are resuming.

investors may contact Anvia Holdings investor relations as follows:

North America investors:

Shareholders Relations +1-619-323-0305

Asia, Europe, Middle East investors:

Artin Vaqari at +60-12-655-8510 (English Language)

Hozifa Dawood at +60-14-235-0963 (Arabic Language).

Alternatively investors can email at support@anviaholdings.com



About Anvia Holdings Corporation

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global professional services, technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

For further information, please visit www.anviaholdings.com



