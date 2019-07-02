Anvia Holdings Corporation announces temporary trading suspension of its Common Shares.





Ridgefield Park, NJ, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anvia Holdings Corporation (OTCQB:ANVV) (the "Company" or "Anvia Holdings") today announced that on June 28 it was issued a temporary suspension of trading of its securities by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), commencing at 9:30 a.m. EDT on June 28, 2019, and terminating at 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 12, 2019.



For more information investors are advised to contact Anvia Holdings investor relations as follows:

USA & Canada investors:

Shareholders Relations +1-619-323-0305

International investors:

Artin Vaqari at +60-12-655-8510 (English Language)

Hozifa Dawood at +60-14-235-0963 (Arabic Language).

Alternatively investors can email directly at support@anviaholdings.com

About Anvia Holdings Corporation

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global professional services, technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

For further information, please visit www.anviaholdings.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Anvia Holdings Corporation

Contact:support@anviaholdings.com

Phone: 619-323-0305

Source: Anvia Holdings Corporation