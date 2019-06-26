Anvia Holdings Corporation acquires controlling interest in Australian insurance broker, Acquire Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd.





Ridgefield Park, NJ, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anvia Holdings Corporation (OTCQB:ANVV) (the "Company" or "Anvia Holdings") today announced that it has executed definitive agreements to acquire controlling interest of Acquire Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd (the "Company" or "Acquire"), an Australian insurance broker based in the City of Gold Coast.



Under the agreements with several current shareholders in Acquire, Anvia Holdings through its fully owned subsidiary Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd has acquired 60% of Acquire's outstanding shares for AU$107,790 (US$75,000), which shall be paid in cash, and AU$1,372,325 (US$954,864), which shall be paid in shares of Anvia Holdings based on $2.83 price per share, the average price for the last 30 days preceding the 25 June 2019.

Acquire's CEO, Nathan Wrobel, said "We are extremely pleased with this strategic investment by Anvia. The close association we now have with their portfolio of businesses will immediately enhance and grow our existing client base, and their broad range of resources and services will help us improve our operations and marketing".

Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd CEO, James Kennett, said, "The addition of Acquire is another positive step in our strategy to acquire and expand a complimentary professional services group, and will be beneficial to all our existing operations."

About Acquire Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd.

Acquire Insurance Group is a general insurance brokerage based on the Gold Coast. Acquire was established in May 2015 as a specialty broker offering trade credit solutions to businesses trading on credit terms. It quickly expanded to offer all lines of general insurance with a focus on SME, Mid-Market and Corporate accounts.

About Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd

Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd is fully owned subsidiary of Anvia Holdings Corporation trading on OTCQB: ANVV. The company has acquired a number of businesses in Australia operating in personal development, professional services, formal education and technology.

About Anvia Holdings Corporation

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

