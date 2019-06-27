Anvia Holdings Corporation acquires controlling interest in Australian accounting firm, Accounting Business Solutions Pty Ltd.





Ridgefield Park, NJ, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anvia Holdings Corporation (OTCQB:ANVV) (the "Company" or "Anvia Holdings") today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire controlling interest of Accounting Business Solutions Pty Ltd (ABS), an Australian accounting business based in the City of Gold Coast.



Under the agreement Anvia Holdings through its fully owned subsidiary Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd has acquired 51% of ABS' outstanding shares for USD 106,641 (AU$153,000), which shall be paid in shares of Anvia Holdings.

Marshini Thulkanam, CEO of ABS, said "I am very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Anvia and excited about this opportunity to be part of the leadership team as we expand this division of such a dynamic group".

Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd CEO, James Kennett, said "The inclusion of ABS' quality team and existing client base will bring synergies and additional resources to help us address the rapid growth we are experiencing. This is a key part of our strategy and will be beneficial to all our existing operations and will also enable cost savings across the group."

About Accounting Business Solutions Pty Ltd

Accounting Business Solutions Pty Ltd is an Australian company incorporated under the Australian Securities & Investment Commission. It is based in the City of Gold Coast, Queensland and provides booking, accounting and tax services for small to medium companies across Australia.

About Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd

Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd is fully owned subsidiary of Anvia Holdings Corporation trading on OTCQB -ANVV. The company has acquired a number of businesses in Australia operating in personal development, professional services, education and technology.

About Anvia Holdings Corporation

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global professional services, technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

For further information, please visit www.anviaholdings.com

