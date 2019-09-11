ANSYS To Host Investor Day On September 12, 2019





PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) 2019 Investor Day will be held on September 12, 2019, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm EST. A live webcast will be available the day of the event on the ANSYS Investor Relations website at https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the event will be made available, as well as copies of each of the presentations, after the event's conclusion on the ANSYS IR website homepage.



To register for the webcast and to view the live event, please go to https://investors.ansys.com/ and click on the registration link.

The Agenda for ANSYS' 2019 Investor Day is as follows:

Robust Results from Strong Execution in a Growing Market - Ajei Gopal, President & CEO

Positioned to Capture Highly Attractive Market Opportunity - Sin Min Yap, VP Strategy and Partnerships

Product Strategy Update - Shane Emswiler, VP Mechanical, Fluids & Electronics Business Units

Business Unit Panel Discussion - Mark Hindsbo, VP & GM, Systems Business Unit

John Lee, VP & GM, Semiconductor Business Unit

Anthony Dawson, Senior Director & GM, Materials Business Unit

Eric Bantegnie, VP & GM, Systems Business Unit

Driving Growth with our Go-To-Market Strategy - Rick Mahoney, SVP Worldwide Sales & Customer Excellence

Executing on our Growth Strategy - Maria Shields, SVP & Chief Financial Officer

