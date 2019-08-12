ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th





PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Pittsburgh Airport.



ANSYS' Investor Day presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will conclude at 12:30 p.m. ET. Dr. Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer, will be joined by several members of the ANSYS leadership team to provide an update on strategy and discuss long-term market opportunities.

To register for the event, go to https://investors.ansys.com/news-and-events/events-calendar and click on the registration link.

The presentation will be webcast live. To listen to the webcast on the day of the event, go to https://investors.ansys.com/news-and-events/presentations. A replay of the event, as well as copies of the presentations will be available after the event has concluded.

The ANSYS IR App for mobile phones is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

