And Then There Were 3!





CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- V Group, Inc. (USOTC:VGID) is excited to Introduce to the public; Hollywood Star Cuts!



Hollywood Star Cuts, V Group's third incubation venture, is a full-service family hair salon concept. Hollywood Star Cuts combines the lucrative hair care industry with the excitement of a Hollywood entertainment theme.

Hollywood Star Cuts' pilot store is located at 2922 East Greenhurst Rd in the rapidly expanding suburb of Nampa, Idaho. This location is 1,400 square feet and consists of 6 (six) stylist workstations and 2 (two) shampoo stations. The interior is currently in the process of being re-decorated to fit the fun and exciting décor of Hollywood. The customer enters via a red carpet and is pampered like a Movie Star!



The walls will be adorned by paraphernalia from your favorite movies and personalities from the entertainment world. The customer is greeted with images of Palm Trees and Sunshine ensuring a positive experience to be enjoyed by clients of all ages.



Hollywood Star Cuts is creating an aggressive local marketing campaign involving Schools, Community Groups, Groupon, etc.



V Group is currently in negotiations to secure Hollywood Star Cuts second location. Location number 2 (two) will be located in Boise, Id. Hollywood Star Cuts plans to operate a total of 3 (three) Corporate locations in the Greater Boise area. Once the Corporate model locations are operational, the Company will pursue the development of an aggressive franchise model to ensure rapid expansion throughout North America.

V group, Inc. is planning on having its newest incubation project (Hollywood Star Cuts) audited at year's end preparing the wholly owned subsidiary to be spun-off as a fully reporting entity in 2020.



V Group's mission is to create shareholder value by creating, acquiring, or incubating quality companies in diverse fields and ensuring that V Group shareholders are rewarded with equity in each new entity. "We are proud of our unique business model. I don't know many opportunities in the Pink Sheet market where a shareholder of one company is rewarded for their loyalty by receiving equity in multiple ventures. I realize this is unorthodox, but it is the best way for V Group Inc. to secure shareholder value," states Larry Twombly; V Group's President and CEO.

Hollywood Star Cuts and V Group, Inc. invites the public to visit the Company's first location in Nampa Id. Come on in and let our fantastic stylists treat you and your whole family like Movie Stars. "You're the Star of the Show!" If you can't come by our location, visit Hollywood Star Cuts on Facebook.

V Group, Inc. will be conducting an open forum conference call Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. The call will be hosted by President and CEO Lawrence "Buzzy" Twombly. The call will start at 5:00 PM West Coast Time. Subjects will be the status of current incubation projects, future incubation projects, new beverage projects as well as current productions. The CEO will also be making comments about Leaf of Faith, Fernhill Beverage and Hollywood Star Cuts.



The Company invites interested parties to dial in @ (712) 775-7031. The meeting ID# is 526-855-601.

V Group, Inc.

Contact: info@anddrinks.com

Web Site: www.anddrinks.com

Phone: (760) 613-8828

Source: V Group, Inc.