Anchiano Therapeutics to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 03, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ANCN) ("Anchiano"), a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced that Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 4-5, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Anchiano Therapeutics Presentation Details 
Date: September 5, 2019  
Time: 10:50am Eastern Time  
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel  
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird56/ancn/  

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Anchiano

Anchiano is a pivotal-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano's most advanced product candidate, inodiftagene, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. For more information on Anchiano, please visit www.anchiano.com.

Company Contact:

Frank Haluska, M.D., Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@anchiano.com

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Anchiano Therapeutics

