AMREP Reports Fiscal 2019 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,527,000, or $0.19 per share, for its 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 compared to net income of $238,000, or $0.03 per share, for the prior year. These results reflect both continuing and discontinued operations. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP's fulfillment services business in April 2019. AMREP reported a net loss from continuing operations of $2,465,000, or $0.30 per share, for its 2019 fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2,564,000, or $0.32 per share, for the prior year. Results for 2018 included a non-cash increase in income tax expense arising from certain federal tax law changes enacted during 2018.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
|
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
|
|
|Twelve Months Ended April 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues from continuing operations
|
|$
|12,831,000
|
|
|$
|8,927,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|
|$
|(2,465,000
|)
|
|$
|(2,564,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income from discontinued operations
|
|$
|3,992,000
|
|
|$
|2,802,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
|1,527,000
|
|
|$
|238,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations - Basic and Diluted
|
|$
|(0.30
|)
|
|$
|(0.32
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Income per share from discontinued operations - Basic and Diluted
|
|$
|0.49
|
|
|$
|0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income per share - Basic and Diluted
|
|$
|0.19
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|8,099,000
|
|
|
|8,073,000
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|8,145,000
|
|
|
|8,104,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-K are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/SECfiles).
CONTACT:
James McMonagle
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(610) 487-0904
Source: AMREP Corporation
