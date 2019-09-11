AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported a net loss of $196,000, or $0.02 per share, for its 2020 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared to net income of $61,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of the prior year.
The prior year's results reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $662,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $723,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP's fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|
|$
|4,767,000
|
|
|$
|4,238,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|
|$
|(196,000)
|
|
|$
|(662,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income from discontinued operations
|
|
|-
|
|
|$
|723,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|
|$
|(196,000)
|
|
|$
|61,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations - Basic and Diluted
|
|$
|(0.02)
|
|
|$
|(0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income per share from discontinued operations - Basic and Diluted
|
|
|-
|
|
|$
|0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income per share - Basic and Diluted
|
|$
|(0.02)
|
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|8,095,000
|
|
|
|8,086,000
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|8,095,000
|
|
|
|8,124,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
