AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results





PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported a net loss of $196,000, or $0.02 per share, for its 2020 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared to net income of $61,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of the prior year.



The prior year's results reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $662,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $723,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP's fulfillment services business in April 2019.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Revenues $ 4,767,000 $ 4,238,000 Net (loss) from continuing operations $ (196,000) $ (662,000) Net income from discontinued operations - $ 723,000 Net income $ (196,000) $ 61,000 (Loss) per share from continuing operations - Basic and Diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.08) Income per share from discontinued operations - Basic and Diluted - $ 0.09 Income per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 8,095,000 8,086,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 8,095,000 8,124,000

AMREP Corporation's financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP's website (www.amrepcorp.com/SECfiles).



