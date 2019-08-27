AMMO, Inc. Launches STREAK range program at the National Shooting Sports Foundation Range-Retailer Business Expo





SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB:POWW) ("AMMO"), a technology leader and premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer, announced the Company's new STREAK™ ammunition range program at the National Shooting Sports Foundation ("NSSF") Range-Retailer Business Expo™ held in Denver, Colorado. The event is tailored toward range and retail operators who are seeking new practices and an enhanced customer experience in their venues. AMMO's STREAK Visual Ammunition is ideally suited for these applications with its unique visual signature and its range program provides a countertop merchandising display to drive participation and sales.



"We were excited to launch our STREAK range program at the NSSF's first-ever Range-Retailer Business Expo™ in Denver," commented Mark Hanish, AMMO's President of Global Sales & Marketing. "Range operators are focused on driving customer engagement and increasing ammunition sales and range time. In support of this effort, AMMO introduced its new ‘range program' which consists of an in-store countertop STREAK™ video display demonstrating our ammunition's non-incendiary visual signature headed down range. This program is further supported by a great pricing program which allows the operator to procure STREAK™ ammunition in 50 round boxes or 1,000 round cases for customers to enhance gun rentals and training sessions with range instructors."

This year's inaugural NSSF Range-Retailer Business Expo™ was designed for existing firearms ranges, startups, entrepreneurs and retail operators. The NSSF has been in existence for approximately 58 years and is the industry leading advocacy association with a membership of more than 12,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. The NSSF supports industry businesses, diligently works to keep guns out of the wrong hands, while encouraging the enjoyment of recreational hunting and shooting and a better understanding of the use of the industry's lawful products.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company's corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com

