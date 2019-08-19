AMMO, Inc. Announces Expanded Partnership with Gander Outdoors/Camping World





SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB:POWW) ("AMMO"), a technology leader and premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer, today announced the expansion of its existing sales partnership with Gander Outdoors, including its Camping World stores.



Gander Outdoors/Camping World

Gander Outdoors™ ("Gander") is a leading outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online to serve all its customers, no matter where they live. Gander provides outdoor enthusiasts with regionally and seasonally relevant products priced competitively to fit their family's outdoor needs. Gander currently has 65 Gander Outdoors and 20 Camping World stores that stock ammunition. AMMO™ is excited to announce the expansion of its relationship with Gander through which 66 of the Ganders Outdoor and Camping World stores will present AMMO's cutting-edge one-way luminescent STREAK® ammunition through AMMO's endcap video display presentation, with a further expanded presence anticipated in the following two quarters. The balance of the Gander Outdoors and Camping World stores will continue to carry an expanded inventory of AMMO's products.

"We highly value our strong relationship with Gander Outdoors and are excited about the opportunity to expand our relationship and continue to serve Gander's great customer base of committed outdoor enthusiasts. By providing the Gander customers with an opportunity to see our STREAK® ammunition being fired down range through the video display endcaps, the shooters will gain a better understanding of how this cutting edge ammunition technology will assist them all in improving their shooting performance as they watch the rounds move down range to target," confirmed AMMO's CEO, Fred Wagenhals.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company's corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com

