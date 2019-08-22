AMMO, Inc. Announces Attendance at the Defense & Security Equipment International Expo



SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB:POWW) ("AMMO"), a technology leader and premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer, today announced that Company representatives will be participating in the upcoming Defense & Security Equipment International ("DSEI") exposition taking September 10-13, 2019 in London, England. AMMO will be presenting information on its cutting edge ammunition and munition components product suite.



"We are excited to participate at this year's DSEI event, one of the premier global military and defense expos, and engage with the government and military decision makers in attendance," commented AMMO's CEO, Fred Wagenhals. "AMMO's innovative, technologically-driven product suite will be on display, including our armor piercing munitions, as well as our patented one-way luminescent or O.W.L. Technology™, which is a non-incendiary round with a visual signature, making for an ideal solution for today's war fighters. We look forward to demonstrating how our unique capabilities can help save lives and develop a deeper understanding of the needs in the marketplace."

DSEI is a world leading event bringing together national armed forces and government decision makers, industry and thought leaders, along with all the leading global defense and security supply chain representatives in an unparalleled fashion. For the past 27 years, DSEI has been one of the most significant global presentation platforms for companies from all corners of the world to attend and showcase their current and planned product and technological offerings to the defense industry, military and government leading decision makers.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company's corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com

