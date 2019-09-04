Quantcast

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  September 04, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) today announced upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.

  • Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Castelli, Chief Portfolio Officer and Head of Gene Therapy, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

     
  • Daphne Quimi, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

IR@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5044

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Marco Winkler

mwinkler@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-2798

FOLD-G

Source: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

