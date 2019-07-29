Quantcast

Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


CRANBURY, N.J., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The call will be led by John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by additional members of the Amicus senior leadership team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 8871329.

A live audio webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com, and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.  

A replay of the call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Access numbers for this replay are 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) and 404-537-3406 (international); conference ID: 8871329.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

spellegrino@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5044

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Marco Winkler

Director, Corporate Communications

mwinkler@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-2798

Source: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

