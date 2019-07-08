AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), a global asset management company, today announced the completion of its investment in Garda Capital Partners LP.



Garda is a leading alternative investment manager specializing in fixed income relative value strategies and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Garda serves a diversified set of sophisticated institutional clients around the world, and throughout the firm's 15-year history of continuous senior leadership, its flagship investment strategy has consistently delivered positive returns which are uncorrelated to traditional markets.

As part of the transaction, Garda's senior partners have agreed to long-term commitments with the firm. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. AMG's strategy is to generate shareholder value through the growth of existing Affiliates, as well as through investments in new Affiliates and additional investments in existing Affiliates.

In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. As of March 31, 2019, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $778 billion, pro forma for investments which have since closed, in more than 500 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.amg.com.

____________________________________

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

Investor Relations:

Media Relations: Anjali Aggarwal

Jonathan Freedman (617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com





Source: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.