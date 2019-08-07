American Shared Hospital Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call





San Francisco, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American:AMS), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy solutions, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 3pm Eastern Time / 12 noon Pacific Time. Second quarter financial results of 2019 will be released the morning of Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Date/Time

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 3pm ET / 12 noon PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (800) 588-4973 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call, mention confirmation number: 48918178. A simultaneous Webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or www.streetevents.com (institutional investors). A replay will be available until August 27, 2019 at the same internet addresses, or by dialing 1 (888) 843-7419 and entering 48918178# when prompted.

About AMS

American Shared Hospital Services provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services. AMS is the world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non‑invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy and the latest IGRT and IMRT systems.

Contacts: American Shared Hospital ServicesErnest A. Bates, M.D., (415) 788-5300 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer eabates@ashs.comPCG Advisory, Inc., Investor Relations Vivian Cervantes P: 646-863-6274 vivian@pcgadvisory.com

Source: American Shared Hospital Services