American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Positions Itself for Opportunities in CBD Sector in Advance of FDA Guidance on CBD



PLAYA VISTA, CA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("the Company") announces that as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prepares to release its much anticipated framework for the consumer CBD market place in the coming weeks, the Company is taking proactive measures to prepare for any changes to the current landscape. These measures are in addition to the Company's efforts to diversify through acquisition and investment in products outside of the beverage space, including topicals, balms, cosmetics, and technical applications like Vanexxe, which does not contain CBD. The Company is looking to get ahead of the curve so that it is prepared to meet the demands of all retailers when clear guidelines are issued, positioning the Company to be ahead of its peers and competitors in providing the best infused products that satisfy the needs of all retailers and partners.



The Company has had a longstanding relationship with the law firm of Waller Landsden Dortch and Davis LLP (www.wallerlaw.com) ("Waller"), which has worked with the Company since 2018 on its regulatory filings. The firm has had extensive experience working with public companies in the cannabis space. They will assist the Company in any upcoming regulatory and compliance requirements within the CBD consumer retail market. Once any framework is announced, the Company is confident it will be ahead of the curve in adhering to any new disclosure requirements or requirements for the retail consumer market by having done this work with its legal team already in place.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, "The Company is being proactive to be ahead of the curve. Based on what we are seeing across the landscape, the Company is taking steps in insure that it has covered all its bases. Waller has been a great resource for us and they will continue to help guide us through this unchartered terrain. Part of our business plan has been to diversify into multiple product categories, and big box retailers like CVS and Walgreens have been embracing CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals more than infused beverages. The Company has also made investment on geographic expansion, most notably in the UK, where we have had success finding distributors, forging partnerships with Hanlons Brewery and Lynne Franks. There is tremendous opportunity abroad, and that's why we have been expanding distribution to other countries in North and South America, Asia, and Australia. I think the Company has done a commendable job establishing itself it from its peers through diversification and taking proactive steps, and I am looking forward to further establishing ourselves in the coming weeks and months."

The company has begun rewording its labels, marketing materials, and website information to better adhere to any changes that might occur, which should put the Company in better standing within the industry going forward. Getting ahead and in front of any changes will be beneficial to shareholders as the Company has a plan in place prepared compared to its peers within the industry.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) and plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

