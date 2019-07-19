American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Targets Global Expansion into Australia, Mexico, Colombia, and Other Countries



PLAYA VISTA, CA, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("the Company") announces that it is engaged in discussions with distributors in Australia, Mexico, and Colombia to sell the Company's products. Both CBD and non-CBD products will be sold to these distributors. Exploratory discussions are also underway with distributors in the Pacific Rim region. The Company expects sales to begin in these regions in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2019.

Ryan Fishoff, the CEO of American Premium Water Corporation, commented, "The Company has been engaged in negotiations with distributors in Australia and Mexico & Colombia. This positions the Company for entry into Asia and the Pacific Rim as well as all of Latin America. This is an extension of the global strategy that we launched earlier this year expanding into the UK and Europe. There is tremendous international demand for our products, and we are positioning ourselves to become the market leaders in these regions. International demand for CBD infused products has increased exponentially over the past year. I've made no secret about the Company's ambitions to become the preeminent consumer CBD product Company; global expansion will get us closer to this goal. With the Company's superior technology, and first mover advantage, I am very confident that we will achieve this. Australia is one of the world's most developed economies; Mexico and Colombia are emerging markets that have a nascent CBD markets that ripe for expansion, similar to where the UK was around this time last year. The Company is also engaged in exploratory discussions with distributors in other Pacific Rim countries. These discussions are in the early stages, as there are some logistical issues that have to be ironed out. I look forward to updating shareholders about progress in these markets in the coming weeks and months."

Australia is the world's 14th largest consumer market, representing a gross domestic product of over $752 billion. In November 2018, Mexico announced approval for the importation and sale of CBD products at pharmacies and retailers across the country to service the over 130 million Mexican population. Colombia has become one of the largest CBD cultivators and processors in the world, with many research groups estimating that Colombia will produce 20% of the world's CBD supply.

After announcing the independent verification of the efficacy of its proprietary Hydro Nano technology, the Company has expanded its operations to the UK, where it has setup a sales team to cover the country and continental Europe. Since February, the team has been responsible for generating a two-container order with a local distributor. They have also setup a relationship with Hanlons Brewery to manufacture CBD infused beer. In addition the team established a partnership with Lynne Franks to produce CBD infused women's wellness products. This led the Company to provide revenue guidance of $1million for the 2019 fiscal year.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com) Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

