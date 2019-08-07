American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Reaffirms $1 Million Fiscal Year Revenue Guidance for 2019



PLAYA VISTA, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("the Company") announces that it is reaffirming its $1 million revenue guidance for fiscal year 2019. The projection is based on existing orders and future orders in the Company's pipeline from its LALPINA CBD water, partnerships and co-branded product leveraging the Company's proprietary Hydro-Nano technology, expanded distribution of Vanexxe, and other initiatives in the pipeline; a more comprehensive breakdown:

Two-Container Order: the Company received a two-container order from a distributor in the UK. The Company has begun delivery of order

US Distributors: the Company is in discussions with distributors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Missouri, Nevada, Arizona and Oklahoma.

International Distribution: The Company is engaged in discussion with distributors in Mexico, Columbia, Australia, and Thailand

CBD Pet Water: The Company's joint venture with LinkRes Pets is slated to launch for sale this August

Hanlons Brewery: the Company is finalizing testing with Hanlons Brewery and is looking to roll-out the CBD infused beer by the start of the 4th quarter

THC Formulation: the Company is looking to launch its THC version of its proprietary Hydro Nano formulation by the end of this year in California

Vanexxe: the Company is in discussions with several big box retailers for retail and e-commerce distribution.

Partnerships and JVs: the Company has been engaged working with other partners on marketing, branding, and distribution in the CBD and non-CBD sectors.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff, commented: "The Company is confident that it will achieve its $1million revenue guidance for the year. Our goal is to surpass this number and I believe we are on track to accomplish this. Despite the volatility in the market, nothing has changed; the Company remains committed to executing its business plan and achieving short and long term benchmarks. We have begun the two year audit with Weinberg & Co. and are working towards becoming fully reporting by the end of the year. There is a lot in the pipeline; management is working feverishly to get all these initiatives off the ground as investments that the Company has made in acquisitions, intellectual capital, and products are beginning to pay off. Aside from everything that's been discussed in the public domain, there are other partnership and acquisition discussions that are currently underway. It's a very exciting time for the Company; as progress is made, I look forward to updating shareholders on developments as soon as I'm able to."



LALPINA CBD water can now be purchased online by visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/



The Company was recently given a short-term price target of $0.05-$0.06 by Ludlow Research. To read the full report, risks, and disclosures, click here

