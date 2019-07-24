American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) Announces Launch of American Premium Branded CBD Products with Former NFL Player Jack Brewer



PLAYA VISTA, CA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("the Company") announces that it will be launching a line of CBD products under the "American Premium" brand. The products will include terpenes, vapes, and other CBD and Hemp infused products, which will be sold along the Company's other brands. The line, developed in partnership with Jack Brewer, one of the Company's brand ambassador's, will be launched at Ambassador Brewer's 5th Annual JBF Hamptons Gala, which will be co-sponsored by the Carlos Beltran Foundation's Operation Rise Up (https://www.bridgehamptonbenefit.com/). Ambassador Brewer will assist the Company with distribution among his network of social media influencers comprised of active and retired athletes.



Ryan Fishoff, the CEO of American Premium Water Corporation, commented, "The Company is pleased to announce the launch of ‘American Premium' CBD products. The Company has a great brand name that has never been utilized commercially. This partnership with Ambassador Brewer affords us the opportunity to capitalize off our own brand name synergistically. ‘American Premium' speaks for itself; another premium CBD brand added to our portfolio. The product categories being launching are ones that are not currently offered by the Company's other brands (plant + body essentials, LALPINA, etc), which were chosen based on feedback from customers. ‘American Premium' CBD products will add accretive revenue to the topline, and will not require additional administrative support, bolstering bottom line profit. I think this product line has the potential to add roughly $500,000 to $750,000 to aggregate revenue when fully launched to all of our customer base."

American Premium branded CBD products will join the Company's LALPINA (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com) infused beverage brand, plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com), and Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com), the revolutionary varicose vein masking cosmetic therapy. In addition to these brands, the Company also has its ground breaking Hydro-Nano proprietary technology which shrinks the size of the delivery particles of the CBD to less than one nanometer in size.

"We are real excited to roll out ‘American Premium' products. We have received lots of interest and have distributors lined up, which we will be announcing in the near future. We're starting to see an uptick in demand, and the Company is positioning itself to have a strong second half of the year as the distribution programs of our various brands and products begin to generate momentum. There are a lot of exciting things happening; the progress that we have made over the past few months has positioned the Company to make it to the next level. We're excited to complete our two-year audit and begin the uplist process upon its completion. I look forward to providing shareholders and update on this process as well as other developments regarding distribution in the coming weeks," concluded Mr. Fishoff.

LALPINA CBD water can now be purchase online at visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

The Company was recently given a short-term price target of $0.05-$0.06 by Ludlow Research. To read full report, click here

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC:HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Gents (www.gentsco.com), Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.com) Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX (www.FashionCoinX.com).

