American National Launches New Website





GALVESTON, Texas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National is excited to announce the launch of the newly redesigned website, AmericanNational.com. The site has been designed to create a more manageable and easy-to-use experience for clients and visitors with a new modernized look and more relevant content.



The update provides a mobile first, user-focused design that easily guides both prospective and current clients to the information and services they need. The new site features upgraded navigation and functionality including:

A user-experience focused design

Updated product and service pages

Optimized content to boost search engine rankings and increase visibility to clients

Improved accessibility for visually impaired visitors

AmericanNational.com is a real step forward in the digital experience for the company's clients. It allows prospective clients to find valuable information quickly and easily on American National's products and services. It also provides existing clients with convenient access to policy information and account tools with simplified navigation and clear calls-to-action.

American National is a family of companies that has, on a consolidated GAAP basis, $28.0 billion in assets, $22.4 billion in liabilities and $5.6 billion in stockholders' equity. American National, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. Major insurance subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, the parent company, has been assigned an ‘A' rating by A.M. Best Company and an ‘A' rating by Standard & Poor's, both of which are nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct the business of insurance in all states except New York.

