American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Third Quarter Dividend Increase





Merger with HomeTown Bankshares Corp. consummated April 1, 2019

Merger related expense (pretax) for Q2 2019 of $10.9 million

Net loss of $1.2 million and diluted EPS of ($0.11) for Q2 2019

Net interest margin of 3.82% for Q2 2019

Increased cash dividend declared for Q3 and represents an 8% increase

DANVILLE, Va., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced a net loss of $1,230,000 for the second quarter 2019 compared to net income of $5,980,000 for the second quarter of 2018, a $7,210,000 or 120.6% decrease. Income for the second quarter of 2019 was impacted adversely by $10,871,000 in one-time merger expense related to the HomeTown acquisition.

Basic and diluted net income per common share was a loss of $0.11 for the 2019 quarter compared to net income per common share of $0.69 for the 2018 quarter. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 produced annualized returns on average assets of (0.20%), on average equity of (1.60%), and on average tangible equity of (1.62%).

Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $4,773,000 compared to $11,792,000 for the comparable period of 2018, a $7,019,000 or 59.5% decrease. Basic and diluted net income per common share was $0.48 for the 2019 period compared to $1.36 for the 2018 period.

Income for the six-month period of 2019 was impacted adversely by $11,322,000 in one-time merger expense related to the HomeTown acquisition.

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Merger

On April 1, 2019, American National completed its merger with Roanoke, Virginia based HomeTown Bankshares Corporation ("HomeTown"). The merger, valued at approximately $83.3 million, significantly expanded American National's operations in Roanoke and added a new presence in the New River Valley.

Dividends

American National also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable September 20, 2019, to shareholders of record September 6, 2019. This represents an 8% increase in the cash dividend from the current $0.25 per common share per quarter.

American National considers the payment of appropriate dividends to be a vital part of its capital planning and management program. The Company adheres to a dividend policy based on a review of earnings, growth, capital and such other factors that the Board of Directors considers relevant to the dividend decision process.

Financial Performance and Overview

Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The merger with HomeTown Bankshares brought us some of the best community bankers in the Roanoke market, $444 million in loans, and $484 million in deposits. American National is now the largest community bank in the Roanoke market.

"Income for the 2019 quarter was a loss of $1.2 million. On a pretax basis the loss for the 2019 quarter was $1.6 million. This was directly related to the $10.9 million in nonrecurring merger related expense.

"Net interest income for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter significantly increased, it was up $6.2 million or 41.9%.

"This improvement in net interest income was primarily related to an increase in the average balance of loans for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter. Loan average balances for the 2019 quarter were up $494.7 million or 37.4% over the 2018 quarter. Loan yields for the 2019 quarter were 51 basis points higher than the 2018 quarter. Of the increase in balances, $444.3 million represents loans acquired in the HomeTown merger and $50.4 million (3.8%) represents growth in the other parts of our franchise.

"End of period loan balance for June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, increased $478.8 million. Of this increase, $444.3 million was related to the HomeTown merger and $34.5 million (2.5%) represents growth throughout the rest of our franchise.

"Average interest bearing deposits for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter also increased substantially, up $317.9 million or 27.7% with a 30 basis point higher cost. This reflects increased competition for deposits, especially evident in our new HomeTown market. Of the increase, $364.1 million represents deposits acquired in the HomeTown merger. Legacy deposits were down slightly for the same period.

"Average noninterest bearing deposits for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter also increased substantially; they were up $140.3 million or 33.4%. Of this increase, $119.5 million represents deposits acquired in the HomeTown merger; the remaining $20.8 million (5.0%) represents growth in other parts of our franchise.

"The market for loans and deposits continues to be very competitive. Market competition drives yields on loans down and rates on deposits up. This puts continuing pressure on our net interest margin. Our challenge is to maintain quality growth in assets and deposits and at the same time protect our net interest margin. Our margin for the 2019 quarter was 3.82%, a 32 basis point increase from the 2018 quarter."

Haley concluded, "We are optimistic about the future of community banking, but realistic enough to know that it is not a given, it must be earned. For American National that earning is what we strive for every day - through continued asset quality, continued relevance to existing and new customers with modern banking products and services, continued organic and acquisition growth, and continued superior returns to our shareholders."

Capital

American National's capital ratios remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, average shareholders' equity was 12.62% of average assets, compared to 11.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Book value per common share was $28.00 at June 30, 2019, compared to $24.50 at June 30, 2018.

Tangible book value per common share was $19.63 at June 30, 2019, compared to $19.34 at June 30, 2018.

Credit Quality Measurements

Nonperforming assets represented 0.14% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% at June 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge offs to average loans were zero basis points (0.00%) for the second quarter of 2019 compared to one basis point (0.01%) for the same quarter in 2018.

Other real estate owned was $1,433,000 compared to $1,124,000 at June 30, 2018, an increase of $309,000 or 27.5%.

Merger Related Financial Impact

The merger accounting adjustments related to our acquisitions have had and continue to have a positive impact on net interest income and income before income taxes. The impact of these adjustments is summarized below (dollars in thousands):

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Interest Income $ 1,118 $ 377 Income Before Income Taxes $ 660 $ 300 For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net Interest Income $ 1,373 $ 804 Income Before Income Taxes $ 860 $ 650

In the table above, the impact for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 related to the HomeTown merger on net interest income was $884,000 and on income before taxes was $481,000.

The second quarter of 2019 includes $225,000 in cash basis accretion income related to the early payoff of several acquired loans, compared to $231,000 for the comparable quarter of 2018.

For the six month period ended June 30, 2019, cash basis accretion income was $396,000, compared to $486,000 for the same period in 2018.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased to $20,989,000 in the second quarter of 2019 from $14,788,000 in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $6,201,000 or 41.9%.

For the 2019 quarter, the net interest margin was 3.82% compared to 3.50% for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 32 basis points.

The major drivers affecting margin between the 2019 quarter and the 2018 quarter were:

Positively - a $504.1 million increase (29.5%) in average earning assets, mostly loans, at a 56 basis point higher yield.

Positively - a $140.3 million increase (33.4%) in average noninterest bearing deposits.

Negatively - a $317.9 million increase (27.7%) in the average balance of interest bearing deposits, at a 30 basis point higher cost.

Most of these increases were directly related to the HomeTown merger.

Provision for Loan Losses and Allowance for Loan Losses

Provision expense for the second quarter of 2019 was a recovery of $10,000 compared to a recovery of $30,000 for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $20,000. The provision for both quarters related to adjustments on the specific reserves for the impaired loan loss allowance.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.70% at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.01% at June 30, 2018. The primary driver for the decrease in this ratio was the HomeTown merger which increased loan balances $444.3 million. In conformity with generally accepted accounting standards, these loans were accounted for at fair value at the merger date and were recorded at the total outstanding principal balance of the loans net of a $10.7 million credit mark (included in the gross loan balances as a separate allowance) and a $4.0 million liquidity mark.

However, the need for additional loan loss provision for the remainder of the loan portfolio was mitigated by continued high asset quality, low charge offs, and improvement in various qualitative factors, notably economic, political and regulatory, used in the determination of the allowance.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $3,682,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $3,563,000 in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $119,000 or 3.3%.

Service charge income increased $132,000 or 22.3%, mainly related to the HomeTown merger.

Other fees and commissions increased $336,000 or 49.5%. This revenue category was up in virtually all of our markets, but the largest driver was check card income in our new Roanoke and New River region.

Mortgage banking income increased $95,000 or 19.3% based on increased volume related to some dips in mortgage interest rates.

Securities gains decreased $142,000 or 49.1%, related to the sale of most of our equity investments in 2019, thus reducing the accounting volatility in this revenue category.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $26,316,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $11,002,000 in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $15,314,000 or 139.2%.

The major factor causing the increase in noninterest expense was merger related expense. These are related to the HomeTown merger, are nonrecurring in nature, and totaled $10,871,000 during the second quarter of 2019. The largest component of merger expenses was $8,900,000 in costs related to data processing contract termination and conversion.

The second major factor was salaries and benefits. Salaries increased $1,953,000 or 38.3% and benefits increased $314,000 or 28.3%. Most of this increase was related to a 48 full-time equivalent increase in staff compared to the prior year quarter.

The effective income tax rate for the 2019 quarter was a benefit of 24.8%, compared to provision of 19.0% for the same quarter of 2018. The 2019 quarter was impacted by $10,871,000 in merger related expense, which generated a $1,635,000 pretax loss.

About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.4 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 28 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $862 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National Bank's website at www.amnb.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). American National's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National's performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National's ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (2) the businesses of American National and/or HomeTown may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (3) revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; (4) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; (5) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (6) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National's market areas; (7) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (8) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (9) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited June 30 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 34,460 $ 24,042 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 20,454 9,300 Equity securities, at fair value 125 2,177 Securities available for sale, at fair value 334,326 341,247 Restricted stock, at cost 7,796 5,463 Loans held for sale 3,165 2,296 Loans 1,836,241 1,339,379 Less allowance for loan losses (12,786 ) (13,508 ) Net Loans 1,823,455 1,325,871 Premises and equipment, net 39,038 25,879 Other real estate owned, net 1,433 1,124 Goodwill 84,633 43,872 Core deposit intangibles, net 8,613 1,037 Bank owned life insurance 27,451 18,674 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,133 23,549 Total assets $ 2,418,082 $ 1,824,531 Liabilities Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 554,400 $ 420,795 Demand deposits -- interest-bearing 326,105 251,056 Money market deposits 451,343 383,963 Savings deposits 178,723 132,839 Time deposits 488,526 372,093 Total deposits 1,999,097 1,560,746 Short-term borrowings: Customer repurchase agreements 37,222 6,776 Other short-term borrowings 13,528 5,500 Subordinated debt 7,526 - Junior subordinated debt 27,978 27,876 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,814 10,285 Total liabilities 2,106,165 1,611,183 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 11,141,355 shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 8,708,127 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 11,089 8,654 Capital in excess of par value 160,572 77,496 Retained earnings 141,339 135,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (1,083 ) (7,910 ) Total shareholders' equity 311,917 213,348 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,418,082 $ 1,824,531

American National Bankshares Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 22,629 $ 14,766 $ 38,267 $ 29,423 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,980 1,540 3,801 2,864 Tax-exempt 239 423 526 842 Dividends 105 78 189 158 Other interest income 258 185 524 373 Total interest and dividend income 25,211 16,992 43,307 33,660 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 3,520 1,873 5,992 3,698 Interest on short-term borrowings 178 2 350 12 Interest on long-term borrowings 14 - 14 - Interest on subordinated debt 122 - 122 - Interest on junior subordinated debt 388 329 772 619 Total interest expense 4,222 2,204 7,250 4,329 Net Interest Income 20,989 14,788 36,057 29,331 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (10 ) (30 ) 6 (74 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 20,999 14,818 36,051 29,405 Noninterest Income: Trust fees 933 945 1,847 1,874 Service charges on deposit accounts 724 592 1,318 1,204 Other fees and commissions 1,015 679 1,723 1,321 Mortgage banking income 586 491 992 941 Securities gains, net 147 289 470 410 Brokerage fees 186 209 333 431 Income from Small Business Investment Companies (137 ) 171 31 326 Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net (87 ) - (87 ) 3 Other 315 187 506 386 Total noninterest income 3,682 3,563 7,133 6,896 Noninterest Expense: Salaries 7,048 5,095 11,712 10,092 Employee benefits 1,425 1,111 2,655 2,286 Occupancy and equipment 1,431 1,100 2,515 2,228 FDIC assessment 169 132 294 278 Bank franchise tax 412 291 702 572 Core deposit intangible amortization 458 77 513 154 Data processing 717 467 1,249 889 Software 321 354 645 659 Other real estate owned, net (44 ) 25 (31 ) 55 Merger related expenses 10,871 - 11,322 - Other 3,508 2,350 5,669 4,491 Total noninterest expense 26,316 11,002 37,245 21,704 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,635 ) 7,379 5,939 14,597 Income Taxes (405 ) 1,399 1,166 2,805 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,230 ) $ 5,980 $ 4,773 $ 11,792 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 11,126,800 8,692,107 9,942,566 8,680,739 Diluted 11,126,800 8,704,726 9,952,115 8,695,860

American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr YTD YTD 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS Interest income $ 25,211 $ 18,096 $ 16,992 $ 43,307 $ 33,660 Interest expense 4,222 3,028 2,204 7,250 4,329 Net interest income 20,989 15,068 14,788 36,057 29,331 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (10 ) 16 (30 ) 6 (74 ) Noninterest income 3,682 3,451 3,563 7,133 6,896 Noninterest expense 26,316 10,929 11,002 37,245 21,704 Income taxes (405 ) 1,571 1,399 1,166 2,805 Net income (1,230 ) 6,003 5,980 4,773 11,792 PER COMMON SHARE Income per share - basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 Income per share - diluted (0.11 ) 0.69 0.69 0.48 1.36 Cash dividends paid 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.50 Book value per share 28.00 26.21 24.50 28.00 24.50 Book value per share - tangible (a) 19.63 21.10 19.34 19.63 19.34 Closing market price 38.75 34.92 40.00 38.75 40.00 FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets (0.20 )% 1.29 % 1.31 % 0.44 % 1.29 % Return on average equity (1.60 ) 10.69 11.27 3.59 11.19 Return on average tangible equity (a) (1.62 ) 13.44 14.44 5.25 14.37 Average equity to average assets 12.62 12.06 11.62 12.38 11.57 Tangible equity to tangible assets (a) 9.41 10.13 9.46 9.41 9.46 Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.82 3.50 3.50 3.67 3.48 Efficiency ratio (a) 60.94 56.95 59.96 59.24 59.66 Effective tax rate (24.77 ) 20.74 18.96 19.63 19.22 PERIOD-END BALANCES Securities $ 342,247 $ 331,657 $ 348,887 $ 342,247 $ 348,887 Loans held for sale 3,165 1,252 2,296 3,165 2,296 Loans, net of unearned income 1,836,241 1,360,063 1,339,379 1,836,241 1,339,379 Goodwill and other intangibles 93,246 44,743 44,909 93,246 44,909 Assets 2,418,082 1,868,404 1,824,531 2,418,082 1,824,531 Assets - tangible (a) 2,324,836 1,823,661 1,779,622 2,324,836 1,779,622 Deposits 1,999,097 1,559,790 1,560,746 1,999,097 1,560,746 Customer repurchase agreements 37,222 35,945 6,776 37,222 6,776 Long-term borrowings 35,504 27,953 27,876 35,504 27,876 Shareholders' equity 311,917 229,473 213,348 311,917 213,348 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 218,671 184,730 168,439 218,671 168,439 AVERAGE BALANCES Securities (b) $ 354,506 $ 343,834 $ 342,486 $ 349,199 $ 328,143 Loans held for sale 2,913 1,830 2,616 2,375 2,328 Loans, net of unearned income 1,816,203 1,352,521 1,321,812 1,585,643 1,329,890 Interest-earning assets 2,211,273 1,736,887 1,707,223 1,975,887 1,703,287 Goodwill and other intangibles 93,075 44,778 44,956 69,060 44,993 Assets 2,433,948 1,863,212 1,825,860 2,150,157 1,822,165 Assets - tangible (a) 2,340,873 1,818,434 1,780,904 2,081,097 1,777,172 Interest-bearing deposits 1,463,613 1,131,604 1,145,701 1,298,526 1,151,380 Deposits 2,023,557 1,551,413 1,565,321 1,788,789 1,561,258 Customer repurchase agreements 35,657 42,705 11,347 39,161 11,795 Other short-term borrowings 7,627 61 247 3,865 1,210 Long-term borrowings 36,301 27,937 27,861 32,142 27,848 Shareholders' equity 307,281 224,677 212,256 266,208 210,852 Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 214,206 179,899 167,300 197,148 165,859 American National Bankshares Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr YTD YTD 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 CAPITAL Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11,126,800 8,745,174 8,692,107 9,942,566 8,680,739 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 11,126,800 8,745,723 8,704,726 9,952,115 8,695,860 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Beginning balance $ 12,806 $ 12,805 $ 13,575 $ 12,805 $ 13,603 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (10 ) 16 (30 ) 6 (74 ) Charge-offs (54 ) (69 ) (130 ) (123 ) (174 ) Recoveries 44 54 93 98 153 Ending balance $ 12,786 $ 12,806 $ 13,508 $ 12,786 $ 13,508 LOANS Construction and land development $ 152,876 $ 93,759 $ 96,740 $ 152,876 $ 96,740 Commercial real estate 880,146 659,133 633,128 880,146 633,128 Residential real estate 328,400 212,665 207,374 328,400 207,374 Home equity 121,905 99,979 105,558 121,905 105,558 Commercial and industrial 340,427 289,301 291,454 340,427 291,454 Consumer 12,487 5,226 5,125 12,487 5,125 Total $ 1,836,241 $ 1,360,063 $ 1,339,379 $ 1,836,241 $ 1,339,379 NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END Nonperforming loans: 90 days past due and accruing $ 930 $ 197 $ 229 $ 930 $ 229 Nonaccrual 969 1,111 1,861 969 1,861 Other real estate owned 1,433 646 1,124 1,433 1,124 Nonperforming assets $ 3,332 $ 1,954 $ 3,214 $ 3,332 $ 3,214 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.70 % 0.94 % 1.01 % 0.70 % 1.01 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 673.30 979.05 646.32 673.30 646.32 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 0.10 0.18 0.14 0.18 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.10 0.10 0.16 0.10 0.16 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 OTHER DATA Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 547,731 $ 533,063 $ 510,552 $ 547,731 $ 510,552 Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 314,051 $ 303,045 $ 326,692 $ 314,051 $ 326,692 Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 371 299 323 371 323 Number of full service offices 28 24 26 28 26 Number of loan production offices - - 2 - 2 Number of ATM's 39 33 34 39 34 Notes: (a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. (b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses. (c) - Market value. (d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet. (e) - Average for quarter.

Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loans: Commercial $ 321,263 $ 267,996 $ 3,899 $ 2,652 4.87 % 3.97 % Real estate 1,485,665 1,052,105 18,578 12,087 5.00 4.60 Consumer 12,188 4,327 201 77 6.61 7.14 Total loans 1,819,116 1,324,428 22,678 14,816 4.99 4.48 Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 140,516 127,033 858 707 2.44 2.23 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 127,718 108,789 809 609 2.53 2.24 State and municipal 68,185 91,636 480 653 2.82 2.85 Other 18,087 15,028 233 176 5.15 4.68 Total securities 354,506 342,486 2,380 2,145 2.69 2.51 Deposits in other banks 37,651 40,309 258 185 2.75 1.84 Total interest-earning assets 2,211,273 1,707,223 25,316 17,146 4.58 4.02 Non-earning assets 222,675 118,637 Total assets $ 2,433,948 $ 1,825,860 Deposits: Demand $ 335,879 $ 246,493 112 13 0.13 0.02 Money market 448,722 395,135 1,394 802 1.25 0.81 Savings 179,375 132,190 97 10 0.22 0.03 Time 499,637 371,883 1,916 1,048 1.54 1.13 Total deposits 1,463,613 1,145,701 3,519 1,873 0.96 0.66 Customer repurchase agreements 35,657 11,347 140 1 1.57 0.04 Other short-term borrowings 7,627 247 39 1 2.05 1.62 Long-term borrowings 36,301 27,861 524 329 5.77 4.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,543,198 1,185,156 4,222 2,204 1.10 0.75 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 559,944 419,620 Other liabilities 23,525 8,828 Shareholders' equity 307,281 212,256 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,433,948 $ 1,825,860 Interest rate spread 3.48 % 3.27 % Net interest margin 3.82 % 3.50 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 21,094 14,942 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment 105 154 Net interest income $ 20,989 $ 14,788

Net Interest Income Analysis

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited Interest Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loans: Commercial $ 293,575 $ 263,300 $ 6,790 $ 5,096 4.66 % 3.90 % Real estate 1,285,842 1,064,605 31,294 24,277 4.87 4.56 Consumer 8,601 4,313 276 153 6.47 7.15 Total loans 1,588,018 1,332,218 38,360 29,526 4.84 4.44 Securities: Federal agencies & GSEs 139,993 115,182 1,708 1,224 2.44 2.13 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 119,754 108,808 1,502 1,208 2.51 2.22 State and municipal 73,362 89,000 1,018 1,287 2.78 2.89 Other 16,090 15,153 411 351 5.11 4.63 Total securities 349,199 328,143 4,639 4,070 2.66 2.48 Deposits in other banks 38,670 42,926 524 373 2.73 1.75 Total interest-earning assets 1,975,887 1,703,287 43,523 33,969 4.41 3.99 Non-earning assets 174,270 118,878 Total assets $ 2,150,157 $ 1,822,165 Deposits: Demand $ 287,424 $ 239,477 126 24 0.09 0.02 Money market 422,359 402,612 2,548 1,585 1.22 0.79 Savings 156,843 131,453 107 20 0.14 0.03 Time 431,900 377,838 3,211 2,069 1.50 1.10 Total deposits 1,298,526 1,151,380 5,992 3,698 0.93 0.65 Customer repurchase agreements 39,161 11,795 311 2 1.60 0.03 Other short-term borrowings 3,865 1,210 39 10 2.02 1.65 Long-term borrowings 32,142 27,848 908 619 5.65 4.45 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,373,694 1,192,233 7,250 4,329 1.06 0.73 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 490,263 409,878 Other liabilities 19,992 9,202 Shareholders' equity 266,208 210,852 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,150,157 $ 1,822,165 Interest rate spread 3.35 % 3.26 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.48 % Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis) 36,273 29,640 Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment 216 309 Net interest income $ 36,057 $ 29,331





American National Bankshares Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr YTD YTD 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EFFICIENCY RATIO Noninterest expense $ 26,316 $ 10,929 $ 11,002 $ 37,245 $ 21,704 Add/subtract: loss/(gain) on sale of OREO 76 2 (3 ) 78 2 Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization (458 ) (55 ) (77 ) (513 ) (154 ) Subtract: merger related expense (10,871 ) (451 ) - (11,322 ) - $ 15,063 $ 10,425 $ 10,922 $ 25,488 $ 21,552 Net interest income $ 20,989 $ 15,068 $ 14,788 $ 36,057 $ 29,331 Tax equivalent adjustment 105 111 154 216 309 Noninterest income 3,682 3,451 3,563 7,133 6,896 Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on securities (147 ) (323 ) (289 ) (470 ) (410 ) Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on fixed assets 87 - - 87 (3 ) $ 24,716 $ 18,307 $ 18,216 $ 43,023 $ 36,123 Efficiency ratio 60.94 % 56.95 % 59.96 % 59.24 % 59.66 % TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME Non-GAAP measures: Interest income - loans $ 22,678 $ 15,682 $ 14,816 $ 38,360 $ 29,526 Interest income - investments and other 2,638 2,525 2,330 5,163 4,443 Interest expense - deposits (3,519 ) (2,472 ) (1,873 ) (5,992 ) (3,698 ) Interest expense - customer repurchase agreements (140 ) (171 ) (1 ) (311 ) (2 ) Interest expense - other short-term borrowings (39 ) (1 ) (1 ) (39 ) (10 ) Interest expense - long-term borrowings (524 ) (384 ) (329 ) (908 ) (619 ) Total net interest income $ 21,094 $ 15,179 $ 14,942 $ 36,273 $ 29,640 Less non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (49 ) (44 ) (50 ) (93 ) (102 ) Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities (56 ) (67 ) (104 ) (123 ) (207 ) GAAP measures $ 20,989 $ 15,068 $ 14,788 $ 36,057 $ 29,331 RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY Return on average equity (GAAP basis) (1.60 )% 10.69 % 11.27 % 3.59 % 11.19 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles (0.02 ) 2.75 3.17 1.66 3.18 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1.62 )% 13.44 % 14.44 % 5.25 % 14.37 % TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 12.90 % 12.28 % 11.69 % 12.90 % 11.69 % Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 3.49 2.15 2.23 3.49 2.23 Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.41 % 10.13 % 9.46 % 9.41 % 9.46 % TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 28.00 $ 26.21 $ 24.50 $ 28.00 $ 24.50 Impact of excluding goodwill and other intangibles 8.37 5.11 5.16 8.37 5.16 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 19.63 $ 21.10 $ 19.34 $ 19.63 $ 19.34





