American Airlines Adds More Capacity in Montana With New Service to National Parks



Airline adds flights to Bozeman and Kalispell next summer, more than doubles capacity to Alaska

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines continues to grow in Montana with four new seasonal flights to the Big Sky Country from Philadelphia (PHL), New York (LGA) and Los Angeles (LAX). The airline will also introduce three new routes to Alaska, including service to Fairbanks (FAI), a new destination for customers looking to indulge in long summer days next year.



"National parks are a huge attraction for many families," said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. "As soon as school's out next year, our customers will have more than 145 weekly round-trip flights to Montana to choose from. This summer, we launched three new flights to Glacier National Park in Kalispell, and, next summer, we're expanding with more service to discover the natural wonders."

Based on the success of this year's new service to Glacier National Park Airport in Kalispell (FCA), American is also switching to a larger aircraft on the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD) flights — from an Embraer E175 with 76 seats to a Boeing 737-800 with 160 seats.

Customers eager to venture farther for outdoor adventures can look forward to new flights to Alaska. American is providing two new ways to get to Alaska's second-largest city, Fairbanks, through DFW on an Airbus A321 and ORD on a 737-800. The new routes will serve local and connecting customers who are looking to explore Denali National Park, check out caribou or learn about the unique glaciers. With American's convenient daily service beginning in May 2020, the airline is offering one-stop connections from 56 new cities. American will also introduce new service between ORD and Anchorage, Alaska (ANC).

Flights will be available for purchase Sept. 1.

Hub Destination Frequency Aircraft Season DFW Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI) Daily A321 5/7-10/6 ORD FAI Daily 737-800 5/7-10/6 Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) Daily 737-800 5/7-10/6 PHL Bozeman, Montana (BZN) Saturday 737-800 6/6-9/5 LAX BZN Daily E175 6/4-9/8 LGA BZN Saturday 737-800 6/6-9/5 Kalispell, Montana (FCA) Saturday 737-800 6/6-9/5

American will offer 17 routes to Montana and Alaska next summer.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.



Corporate Communications

817-967-1577

mediarelations@aa.com

Source: American Airlines Group, Inc.