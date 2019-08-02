America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Reports Total Revenues of $14.3 million in Second Quarter 2019





OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 2, 2019, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) (the "Partnership") reported the following results:



As of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

Total assets of $1.0 billion,

Total Mortgage Revenue Bond ("MRB") investments of $759.5 million,

Total revenues of $14.3 million,

Net income, basic and diluted, of $0.05 per Beneficial Unit Certificate ("BUC"), and

Cash Available for Distribution of $0.08 per BUC.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Total revenues of $32.0 million for YTD June 30, 2019, compared to $32.2 million for the comparable period in 2018,

Net income, basic and diluted, of $0.13 per BUC for YTD June 30, 2019 and $0.13 per BUC for the comparable period in 2018, and

Cash Available for Distribution of $0.19 per BUC for the YTD June 30, 2019 and $0.19 per BUC for the comparable period in 2018.

The Partnership reported the following notable transactions during the second quarter of 2019:

Acquired two MRB investments totaling approximately $13.2 million,

Increased its Investment in unconsolidated entities by approximately $10.7 million, and

Redeemed one MRB investment for approximately $6.2 million.

In May 2019, the Partnership executed one new Term Tender Option Bond ("TOB") debt financing with Morgan Stanley for approximately $13.2 million. In addition, in July 2019, the Partnership executed two new TOB debt financings with Mizuho Capital Markets totaling approximately $25.8 million. These represent the first debt financing transactions with each investment bank. "We are pleased with the new relationships we have developed with Morgan Stanley and Mizuho," said Chad Daffer, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership. "These relationships reflect our efforts to diversify the Partnership's sources of debt financings to provide greater value to our BUC holders."

In July 2019, the Partnership entered into amendments to its Series M-024 and M-033 Tax-Exempt Bond Securitization ("TEBS") programs ("TEBS Financings") with the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"). The amendments resulted in a conversion from variable interest rates to fixed interest rates for the M-024 and M-033 TEBS Financings. In addition, the Partnership extended the term of its M-024 and M-033 TEBS Financings to May 2027 and September 2030, respectively. As of closing, the total stated interest rate of the M-024 and M-033 TEBS Financings was approximately 3.05% and 3.24% per annum, respectively.

The amount of the remarketed M-024 Class A TEBS Certificates was approximately $41.1 million and the M-024 Class B TEBS Certificates, with a total value of approximately $20.3 million, were retained by the Partnership. The amount of the remarketed M-033 Class A TEBS Certificates was approximately $31.6 million and the M-033 Class B TEBS Certificates, with a total value of approximately $21.1 million, were retained by the Partnership.

"The conversion of the M-024 and M-033 TEBS Financings from variable to fixed rates and the extension of their maturity dates further insulates the Partnership against rising interest rates," said Daffer. "This is a continuation of our efforts to transform the Partnership's debt financing from variable to fixed rate debt."

In July 2019, the Partnership entered into a Sixth Amendment to Credit Agreement (the "Sixth Amendment") with Bankers Trust Company ("Bankers Trust") which modifies certain provisions of the Credit Agreement between the Partnership and Bankers Trust on May 14, 2015, as amended. The amendment extends the maturity date of the Partnership's $50 million unsecured, non-operating line of credit ("Non-operating LOC") to June 2021. The Partnership also entered into an updated Revolving Line of Credit Note that includes new terms regarding potential replacement of the LIBOR rate-based component of the interest rate.

"The extension of the maturity date of the Partnership's $50 million Non-operating LOC continues to demonstrate Bankers Trust's confidence in the Partnership's performance," said Daffer.

Additionally, in July 2019, Bankers Trust extended the maturity date of the Partnership's $10.0 million unsecured, operating line of credit to June 2021.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to Cash Available for Distribution ("CAD"), which is identified as a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe CAD provides relevant information about our operations and is necessary, along with net income, for understanding our operating results. Net income is the GAAP measure most comparable to CAD. There is no generally accepted methodology for computing CAD, and our computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other companies. Although we consider CAD to be a useful measure of our operating performance, CAD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measures of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. See the table at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and our CAD for the periods set forth.

About America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was formed on April 2, 1998 under the Delaware Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act for the primary purpose of acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily, student housing and commercial properties. The Partnership is pursuing a business strategy of acquiring additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments on a leveraged basis. The Partnership expects and believes the interest earned on these mortgage revenue bonds is excludable from gross income for federal income tax purposes. The Partnership seeks to achieve its investment growth strategy by investing in additional mortgage revenue bonds and other investments as permitted by the Partnership's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, dated September 15, 2015, taking advantage of attractive financing structures available in the securities market, and entering into interest rate risk management instruments. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. press releases are available at www.ataxfund.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks involving current maturities of our financing arrangements and our ability to renew or refinance such maturities, fluctuations in short-term interest rates, collateral valuations, mortgage revenue bond investment valuations and overall economic and credit market conditions. For a further list and description of such risks, see the reports and other filings made by the Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cash Available for Distribution ("CAD")

The following table shows the calculation of CAD (and a reconciliation of the Partnership's net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to CAD) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 3,886,190 $ 3,338,121 $ 10,338,003 $ 9,342,425 Change in fair value of derivatives and interest rate derivative

amortization 83,217 (6,386 ) 389,808 (996,381 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 819,804 921,816 1,640,612 1,828,131 Impairment of securities - 831,062 - 831,062 Amortization of deferred financing costs 369,701 430,687 731,006 895,459 RUA compensation expense 186,230 543,521 370,414 750,157 Deferred income taxes (15,472 ) - (56,164 ) 34,000 Redeemable Series A Preferred Unit distribution and accretion (717,763 ) (717,762 ) (1,435,526 ) (1,435,525 ) Tier 2 Income distributable to the General Partner (1) - - (753,025 ) - Bond purchase premium (discount) amortization (accretion), net

of cash received (1,486 ) (3,808 ) (40,438 ) (7,906 ) Total CAD $ 4,610,421 $ 5,337,251 $ 11,184,690 $ 11,241,422 Weighted average number of BUCs outstanding, basic 60,426,177 59,937,300 60,426,177 60,030,817 Net income per BUC, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Total CAD per BUC, basic $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Distributions declared, per BUC $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.250 $ 0.250

As described in Note 3 to the Partnership's condensed consolidated financial statements, Net Interest Income representing contingent interest and Net Residual Proceeds representing contingent interest (Tier 2 income) will be distributed 75% to the limited partners and BUC holders, as a class, and 25% to the General Partner. This adjustment represents the 25% of Tier 2 income due to the General Partner.



The Partnership did not report any Tier 2 income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Partnership's Tier 2 income consisted of $3.0 million of contingent interest realized on redemption of the Vantage at Brooks, LLC property loan in January 2019. The Partnership did not report any Tier 2 income for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

