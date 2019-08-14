Quantcast

Ameri100 Announces Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) ("Ameri100" or the "Company"), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2019

  • Revenue of $11.0 million compared to $10.7 million;
  • Gross profit of $2.4 million compared to $2.1 million;

  • Gross margin of 21.6% compared to 20.0%;

  • Net loss of $(1.4) million compared to $(1.9) million;

  • Loss per share of $(0.03) compared to $(0.04). For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the basic weighted average of common shares outstanding was 50.7 million and 45.2 million, respectively;

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.7) million compared to $(0.5) million; and

  • Cash and cash equivalent were $1.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million at March 31, 2019.             

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Initiated its first Proof of Concept for client migration to Google's Cloud Platform;

  • Awarded a multi-year managed services contract for SAP application support and management by global technology leader;

  • Entered into Master Services Agreement with new automotive industry client;

  • Won a multi-year Managed Services contract with Fortune 500 global consumer products company; and

  • Delivered on a greenfield S/4HANA implementation for global commodities trading company.

Note: As of August 1, 2019, Ameri100 has received gross proceeds of $2.1 million from the exercise of 6,799,312 from a total of 22,544,139 Series ‘A' warrants issued. Series ‘A' warrants have an exercise price of $0.3123 per share. All pre-funded Series ‘B' warrants totaling 19,508,621 warrants were exercised during 2018.

Update on Google Cloud Premier Partner Certification

On July 23, 2019, Ameri100 announced that it continues to pursue Premier Partner status with Google Cloud. The company reported that Google Cloud introduced a completely new partner management program that increased the requirements to achieve Premier status. Concurrently, as an established Google Cloud Partner, the company is actively engaged with Google Cloud to facilitate SAP on-prem customers' migration to Google Cloud.

Please click here for the full text of the July 23, 2019 update: https://ameri100.com/ameri100-advances-google-partnership/

Conference Call

The Company will not host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2019 financial results.

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), information containing non-GAAP financial measures for the Company are disclosed in this press release. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Management encourages readers to rely upon the GAAP numbers but includes the non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental metrics to assist readers.

In this press release, the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure "adjusted EBITDA." Company management uses this non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's performance. As the Company's core business is providing information technology services and products, Company management finds it useful to use "adjusted EBITDA", which does not include interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, preferred stock dividends, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses and changes in estimates related to acquisitions. While we may have these types of items and charges in the future, Company management believes that they are not reflective of the day- to-day offering of its products and services and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate actions, without predictable trends, and that may obscure the trends and financial performance of the Company's core business. Company management believes the exclusion of the items described above from "adjusted EBITDA" is a very common measure utilized in the investment community and it helps Company management benchmark its operations and results with the industry.

The limitation associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these measures exclude items that impact the Company's current period operating results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with "net income (loss)", and "net income (loss) per diluted share" (the most comparable GAAP measures) because these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect items that impact current period operating results and may be higher or lower than the most comparable GAAP measure.

Corporate Contact:

Barry Kostiner, Chief Financial Officer

IR@ameri100.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sanjay M. Hurry

LHA Investor Relations

(212) 838-3777

IR@ameri100.com

- Financial Tables Follow -





AMERI HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets 2019   2018  
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents   1,601,140     1,371,331  
Accounts receivable   8,544,803     7,871,422  
Other current assets   819,988     818,600  
Total current assets   10,965,931     10,061,353  
Other assets:    
Property and equipment, net   59,632     58,892  
Intangible assets, net   4,681,407     5,778,036  
Acquired goodwill   13,729,770     13,729,770  
Deferred income tax assets, net   41,093     9,399  
Total other assets   18,511,902     19,576,097  
Total assets   29,477,833     29,637,450  
     
Current liabilities:    
Line of credit   4,015,370     3,950,681  
Accounts payable   4,946,381     4,377,794  
Other accrued expenses   1,801,844     1,697,636  
Bank term loan   -      6,450  
Convertible notes   1,000,000     1,250,000  
Consideration payable - cash   2,496,000     2,696,000  
Consideration payable - equity   -      605,223  
Dividend payable   106,234     105,181  
Total current liabilities   14,365,829     14,688,965  
Long- term Liabilities:    
Warrant Liability   4,251,103     4,189,388  
Total long-term liabilities   4,251,103     4,189,388  
Total liabilities   18,616,932     18,878,353  
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock   4,249     4,207  
Common stock   524,176     423,290  
Additional paid-in capital   48,051,637     44,722,856  
Accumulated deficit   (37,806,731 )   (34,478,253 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   87,570     86,997  
Non-controlling interest    
Total stockholders' equity   10,860,901     10,759,097  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   29,477,833     29,637,450  
         



AMERI HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months

Jun 30, 2019		 Three Months

Jun 30, 2018		 Six Months

Jun 30, 2019		 Six Months

Jun 30, 2018
         
Revenue   11,015,057     11,075,840     21,701,253     22,138,850  
Cost of revenue   8,632,882     8,686,841     17,179,114     17,406,966  
Gross profit   2,382,175     2,388,999     4,522,139     4,731,884  
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administration   3,296,041     2,524,588     6,173,350     5,403,530  
Depreciation and amortization   562,570     809,282     1,123,587     1,630,018  
Acquisition related expenses   -      -      -      10,000  
Changes in estimates for consideration payable   -      134,619     -      134,619  
Operating expenses   3,858,611     3,468,489     7,296,937     7,178,167  
Operating Income (loss)   (1,476,436 )   (1,079,490 )   (2,774,798 )   (2,446,283 )
Interest expenses   (156,660 )   (182,521 )   (299,214 )   (393,680 )
Changes in fair value of warrant liability   388,552     -      (61,715 )   -   
Others, net   4,566     1,790     4,566     7,989  
Income (loss) before income taxes   (1,239,978 )   (1,260,221 )   (3,131,161 )   (2,831,974 )
Income tax benefit   (16,590 )   -      14,622     -   
Income (loss) after income taxes   (1,256,568 )   (1,260,221 )   (3,116,539 )   (2,831,974 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   -      -      -      -   
Net Income (loss) attributable to the Company   (1,256,568 )   (1,260,221 )   (3,116,539 )   (2,831,974 )
Dividend on preferred stock   (106,234 )   (104,136 )   (211,939 )   (661,553 )
Net Income (loss) attributable to common stock holders   (1,362,802 )   (1,364,357 )   (3,328,478 )   (3,493,527 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax        
Foreign exchange translation   (18,141 )   (32,310 )   573     (2,519 )
Total Comprehensive Income (loss)   (1,380,943 )   (1,396,667 )   (3,327,905 )   (3,496,046 )
         
Basic income (loss) per share   (0.03 )   (0.07 )   (0.07 )   (0.19 )
Diluted income (loss) per share   (0.03 )   (0.07 )   (0.07 )   (0.19 )
         
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding   50,677,357     18,790,998     48,125,231     18,678,224  
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding   50,677,357     18,790,998     48,125,231     18,678,224  
                 



AMERI HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA

                                                                                               

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 3 Months   6 Months
  2019   2018     2019   2018  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to the Common stockholders:   (1,362,802 )   (1,364,357 )     (3,328,478 )   (3,493,527 )
Dividend on Preference shares   106,234     104,136       211,939     661,553  
Interest expense and other, net   152,094     180,731       294,648     385,691  
Taxes   16,590     -        (14,622 )   -   
Changes in fair value of warrants   (388,552 )   -        61,715     -   
Impairment on Goodwill   -      -        -      -   
Depreciation and amortization   562,570     809,282       1,123,587     1,630,018  
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)   (913,866 )   (270,208 )     (1,651,211 )   (816,265 )
Stock based compensation expense   212,798     276,955       490,175     574,769  
Acquisition related expenses   -      -        -      10,000  
Changes in estimates   -      134,619       -      134,619  
Restructuring Expenses   -      -        -      127,100  
Non-controlling Interest   -      -        -      -   
Adjusted (EBITDA)   (701,068 )   141,366       (1,161,036 )   30,223  

Source: Ameri Holdings, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AMRH




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7890.57
-125.79  ▼  1.57%
DJIA 25901.65
-378.26  ▼  1.44%
S&P 500 2884.58
-41.74  ▼  1.43%
Data as of Aug 14, 2019 | 09:58AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar