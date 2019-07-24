Ameri100 Advances Cybersecurity Partnerships and Releases Cyber Strategy Presentation





ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) ("Ameri100" or the "Company"), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company, announced that it has posted a presentation on its website that provides high level information on the Ameri100 cybersecurity strategy and Inpedio's technology. With the announcement of its partnership with Inpedio on July 9th, Ameri100 launched a cybersecurity initiative designed to meet the cybersecurity needs of its enterprise customers. The presentation is available at: www.ameri100.com/cyberstrategy.



Brent Kelton, CEO of Ameri100, stated, "In addition to our focus on S/4HANA migration and partnership with Google Cloud, we believe that cybersecurity is a core component of our Cloud, Digital and Enterprise (CDE) strategy. Cybersecurity is an increasingly critical part of all aspects of IT services and solutions, and we are delighted to have Inpedio technology as part of our CDE initiative."

Continued Mr. Kelton, "As identified in our cyberstrategy presentation, Gartner Group expects cybersecurity spending in 2019 to exceed $124 billion. Of this, consumer spending on cybersecurity is less than $7 billion. More than half of cyber spending is on enterprise services. Ameri100 is in a good position to build an SAP-focused cyber services business in partnership with best-in-class cyber products. To meet our customers' cybersecurity needs, we are developing a strategy in partnership with managed service providers (MSPs) to provide a complete enterprise solution, including network analytics, authentication and cloud protection, sitting on top of Inpedio's threat analytics and endpoint protection platform."

Uri Brison, CEO of Inpedio, commented, "Successful Israeli cybersecurity companies can invest $20 million to $50 million on building their U.S. sales and implementation business. We are moving to the next stage of enterprise sales by leveraging Ameri100's existing relationships and expertise. Through Ameri100's sales team and managed service provider (MSP) relationships, we have already begun customer validation of our technology and discussed customer implementations, including a big box retail and consumer products company, as well as MSP customers including domestic and international banks, telecom and enterprise data centers. Our existing technology covers the most prevalent endpoints: both iOS and Android in mobile, and Windows desktops. We have developed technology that allows us to quickly port to all environments, and will be working with Ameri100 on Linux servers and SAP. Today, without enterprises operating in a closed environment and adopting BYOD policies, there is no separation between work and personal communications and data - each employee is a vulnerability, whether working on a VPN work application, excel spreadsheet or reading email / social media. Recent news from BlackBerry Cylance highlights the weakness of behavior-based approaches to cybersecurity. As outlined in greater detail in our presentation, we can provide mobile, desktop and enterprise solutions that are not matched, not even by our largest competitors."

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise solutions company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

