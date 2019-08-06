Quantcast

    AmeraMex International Second Quarter Financial Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 12:01:00 PM EDT


    CHICO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestryconservation,  has scheduled its second quarter and six-month period conference call on Thursday, August 15 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. 

    The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial in to the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 29, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13693564. 

    About AmeraMex International

    AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber.  The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service.  Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. 



    Investor and Media Relations

    McCloud Communications, LLC

    Marty Tullio, Managing Member                                     

    Office: 949.632.1900

    Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

    Source: AmeraMex International

