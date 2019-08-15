AmeraMex International Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $5.5 Million and Revenue of $7.9 Million Six-Month Period



Revenue increases 79 percent for quarter and 54 percent of six-month period

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc.(OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestryconservation, reports revenue of $5.5 million for its second quarter and $7.9 million for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019.



Highlights

On July 5, 2019, the Company's Form 10/registration became effective.

AmeraMex's application to the OTCQB was approved and the Company's common stock ( AMMX ) is now listed on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The Company's board of directors was expanded through the addition of two new board members.

The Company received approval for a $6.5 million line of credit.

$5 million in sales were booked during six-month period ended June 30, 2019

were booked during six-month period ended June 30, 2019 $1 million of used container handlers were purchased for refurbishment and resale.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

The company reported revenue of $5,473,041 compared to revenue of $3,061,750 for the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 79 percent increase when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit, as a percentage of revenue, was 11 percent compared to 27 percent for the comparable 2018 quarter. Gross profit was reduced due to increased sales of new equipment.

Net income for the quarter was $24,032 compared to net income of $250,586 for the second quarter of 2018 due in part to operating expenses increasing approximately $176,000 over the comparable quarter.

Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019

Revenue for the six-month period was $7,916,933 compared to revenue of $5,131,931 reported for the comparable six-month period of 2018.

Gross profit, as a percentage of revenue, was 15 percent compared to 31 percent for the comparable 2018 period. Gross profit varies due to product mix and weather the equipment was new or refurbished.

Due to a one-time-charge of $566,838 for early extinguishment of debt, the company reported net loss of ($258,586) compared to net income of $467,445 for the six-month period in 2018. Without this one-time charge, which will benefit the bottom line going forward, net income would have been $149,302.

AmeraMex's CEO Lee Hamre was interviewed on August 14, 2019 by the Publicly Traded Podcast Network. To listen to the ten-minute interview, click on one of the links listed below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baAwvpIfK9o or https://www.publiclytradedpodcastnetwork.com/podcasts

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Tables follow:

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Period Ending Period Ending Period Ending Period Ending JUNE 30, 2019 JUNE 30, 2018 JUNE 30, 2019 JUNE 30, 2018 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 4,901,300 $ 2,465,732 $ 6,671,353 $ 3,768,734 Rentals and Leases 571,741 596,018 1,245,580 1,363,197 Total Revenues 5,473,041 3,061,750 7,916,933 5,131,931 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 4,632,000 1,997,243 6,197,536 3,062,848 Rentals and Leases 235,537 222,767 471,723 454,751 Total Cost of Revenues 4,867,537 2,220,010 6,669,259 3,517,599 GROSS PROFIT 605,504 841,740 1,247,674 1,614,332 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 106,726 80,371 187,959 157,118 General and Administrative 292,751 144,259 497,368 373,654 Total Operating Expenses 399,477 224,630 685,327 530,772 Profit (loss) From Operations 206,027 617,110 562,347 1,083,560 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense (172,559 ) (261,669 ) (351,804 ) (420,517 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt - - (566,838 ) - Other Income 716 - 1,233 - Total Other Income (Expense) (171,843 ) (261,669 ) (917,409 ) (420,517 ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES 34,184 355,441 (355,062 ) 663,043 PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES (10,152 ) (104,855 ) 96,476 (195,598 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 24,032 $ 250,586 $ (258,586) $ 467,445 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 Diluted 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 753,415,879 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00





AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31,2018 JUNE 30, 2019 DECEMBER 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 175,588 $ 197,752 Accounts Receivable, Net 309,690 631,805 Inventory 3,652,888 2,689,642 Other Current Assets 245,673 289,060 Total Current Assets 4,383,839 3,808,259 Property and Equipment, Net 989,435 988,552 Rental Equipment, Net 4,287,671 4,679,122 Other Assets 472,832 234,074 Total Noncurrent Assets 5,749,938 5,901,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,133,777 $ 9,710,007 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 974,590 $ 1,309,032 Accrued Expenses 84,155 118,291 Notes Payable, Current Portion 50,000 296,618 Total Current Liabilities 1,108,745 1,723,941 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 226,566 301,680 Notes Payable - Related Party 352,542 353,643 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 132,880 4,316,233 Line of Credit 6,331,576 774,456 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 7,043,564 5,746,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,152,309 7,469,953 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 753,415,879 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31,2018 753,416 753,416 Additional Paid-In Capital 20,781,087 20,785,924 Treasury Stock - (4,837 ) Accumulated Deficit (19,553,035 ) (19,294,449 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,981,468 2,240,054 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,133,777 $ 9,710,007 - -













AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE SIX MONTHS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 JUNE 30, 2019 JUNE 30, 2018 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ (258,586 ) $ 467,445 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash provided by (Used In) Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 580,044 526,817 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (75,114 ) - Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 322,115 74,912 Inventory (963,246 ) 1,157,405 Other Current Assets (195,673 ) (1,151 ) Accounts Payable (334,443 ) (1,427,238 ) Accrued Expenses (34,136 ) 21,187 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (959,039 ) 819,377 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (90,801 ) (319,055 ) Payments for Rental Equipment (98,371 ) (528,022 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (189,172 ) (847,077 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 126,000 1,612,723 Payments on Notes Payable (4,447,081 ) (2,346,410 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party (1,101 ) (21,750 ) Net Proceeds Borrowing Under Line of Credit 6,015,067 321,137 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt (566,838 ) - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,126,047 (434,300 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (22,164 ) (462,000 ) Cash, beginning of period 197,752 553,625 Cash, end of period $ 175,588 $ 91,625 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid for Interest $ 351,804 $ 420,517 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ 96,476 $ 195,598 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment $ - $ - Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory $ - $ -









AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE SIX MONTHS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 Total Additional Stockholders' Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Accumulated Equity/ Balance Shares Amount Capital Stock Deficit (Deficit) Dec. 31, 2017 753,415,879 $ 754,017 $ 20,785,924 $ (5,438) $ (20,180,044) $ 1,354,459 Net Income 216,859 216,859 March 31, 2018 753,415,879 754,017 20,785,924 (5,438) (19,963,185) 1,571,318 Net Income 250,586 250,586 June 30, 2018 753,415,879 754,017 20,785,924 (5,438) (19,712,599) 1,821,904 Dec. 31, 2018 753,415,879 753,416 20,785,924 (4,837) (19,294,449) 2,240,054 Net Income (282,618) (282,618) March 31, 2019 753,415,879 753,416 20,785,924 (4,837) (19,577,067) 1,957,436 Net Income (4,837) 4,837 24,032 24,032 June 30, 2019 753,415,879 $ 753,416 $ 20,781,087 $ - $ (19,553,035) $ 1,981,468 753,415,879 753,416 20,781,087 - (19,553,035) 1,981,468 - - - - - -













