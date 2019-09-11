AmeraMex International Announces an Order Totaling $200,000





CHICO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestryconservation, announced that it has received an order for equipment totaling $200,000.

The order, which included refurbished construction equipment for a customer in Northern California, will ship by the end of September. AmeraMex also shipped a 45,000-pound capacity Taylor Equipment forklift to a customer in Utah. According to CEO Lee Hamre, there is a great deal of activity within the sales department and the Company is currently bidding on several $1+ million opportunities.

The Company also announced the launch of its IR campaign with an interview with Stock Day Podcast and Publicly Traded Podcast. These podcasts are available on the Stock Day and Publicly Traded websites and where distributed to a variety of investment websites as well as You Tube, Google, iHeart, Spotify and Apple. An article regarding the company's growth drivers, products and target markets, will appear in the fall issue of MicroCap Review. A professional video is being produced at the end of the month for web presentations and the Company is expected to present in two to three financial conferences beginning in November. A news release will be disseminated prior to each conference.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

Source: AmeraMex International