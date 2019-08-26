Quantcast

    AmeraMex International Announces Orders Totaling $780,000

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 10:39:00 AM EDT


    CHICO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX),  a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestryconservation,   announced that it has received orders totaling $780,000.  The equipment fulfilling the orders is expected to ship by the middle of September.

    The equipment included the following:  A 45,000 pound capacity Taylor Equipment forklift shipping to a customer in Utah; a Taylor Equipment loaded container handler shipping to a customer in Southern California; a 36,000 pound capacity Taylor Equipment forklift shipping to Southern California; an ASV Track Loader shipping to a contractor in Paradise, CA; and the second ASV is shipping to an equipment rental company.

    About AmeraMex International

    AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber.   AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service.  Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. 

    Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

    Investor and Media Relations

    McCloud Communications, LLC

    Marty Tullio, Managing Member                                                              

    Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

    Source: AmeraMex International

